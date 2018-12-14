The House that Jack Built review: 'Good, bad, pretentious, reprehensible, sometimes hard to watch'

Lars von Trier returns to the fray with this well-made and exceedingly unpleasant film starring Matt Dillon as a serial killer.

After murdering a bossy woman (Uma Thurman) he meets by the roadside, failed architect Jack develops a taste for killing and becomes convinced his crimes are art.

As the bodies mount, Jack’s methods become ever more elaborate. But he would appear to believe in an afterlife, and grisly scenes are interspersed with a dialogue between he and the poet Virgil, as they descend, I am guessing, to Hades.

It’s good, bad, pretentious, reprehensible, sometimes hard to watch.

(No cert, IFI, 156 mins)

