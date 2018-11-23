The Girl in the Spider's Web review: 'Claire Foy convinces whatever the role'

This rather tardy sequel to David Fincher’s 2011 remake of the Swedish thriller, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is sombre, drained of colour and rather funereally paced, but has one thing going for it — Claire Foy.

She assumes the role of Lisbeth Salander, the master hacker with a troubled history who targets abusive men. In this adventure, the hooded avenger is giving misogynists hell when she gets implicated in a terrorist plot involving the sister she thought was dead.

The pace does drag at times, but The Girl In The Spider’s Web is not as unpleasant as some of its predecessors and Foy convinces whatever the role.

Irish Independent