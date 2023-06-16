The Flash review: There’s an air of desperation to this tacky and overblown DC spin-off

Also reviewed this week: Greatest Days and Sunlight

Do you know how many superhero films have been made in the last 20 years?

The Flash (12A, 144mins)

I do because I’m a sad person: almost 90 of the things, churned remorselessly out of Hollywood’s tumble drier by DC, Marvel and others. And for the most part, they’ve been entirely forgettable.

As crazes go, it’s been a long one, driving adults out of the multiplexes and sucking up vast amounts of production money that might have been spent making films for grown-ups instead.

It hasn’t been all bad though: the production values of the Avengers movies have at times been breath-taking, the storytelling in films like Captain America: The First Avenger genuinely accomplished, and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy felt like Batman scored by Wagner.

The genre itself is not the problem — it’s the sheer volume of the damned things because after a while, pumped people in Lycra become more or less interchangeable.

There are signs that the superhero era is waning, but tell that to The Flash, one of the lesser DC heroes now intent on getting his five minutes.

A product of the atomic age, The Flash has been buzzing through the pages of DC Comics since the 1950s, but only saw cinematic light of day in the recent Justice League pictures, which have prompted this spin-off.

The Flash is the superhero alter ego of Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), a lonely and socially awkward forensic scientist who gained superhuman speed after being struck by a bolt of lightning that had first sliced through a jar of chemicals.

Barry has become allied to the Justice League, and in an action-packed opening, races to Gotham City to help Batman (Ben Affleck’s chin reprising the role it was born to play) clean up the messy aftermath of a violent heist.

Flash does the job and manages to save a ward-full of babies in spectacular fashion. But he’s preoccupied by the fate of his father Henry (Ron Livingston), who languishes in prison having been wrongly accused of murdering Barry’s mother Nora (Maribel Verdú) many years before.

Desperate to help him, Barry decides if he can use his hypervelocity to travel back in time, he’ll avert his mother’s death and so save both his parents.

The Flash - Trailer

Doesn’t work out that smoothly of course because Barry ends up crashing to earth in a universe where Superman never landed, there are no metahumans and he finds himself confronted by his ditsy 18-year-old self.

And when it emerges that General Zod (Michael Shannon) has arrived to destroy our planet for reasons too boring and complicated to go into, Barry joins forces with, well, himself to avert disaster.

Ezra Miller plays two Barry Allens. Photo: Warner Bros

There might be no superhumans in this alternative past, but there is Michael Keaton’s Batman, who is highly amusing as an old recluse, swigging wine from the bottle in a ramshackle Wayne Manor.

He reluctantly emerges from retirement to confront Zod and his armies, thereby lending this madcap production moments of dignity it scarcely deserves.

Christina Hodson’s screenplay has a smattering of wit, Miller does a creditable job of portraying the two Barry Allens, and Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson delivers a very funny cameo as Barry’s workmate, but there’s an anxiousness to The Flash when it comes to its storytelling.

Unsure perhaps of his silly premise, director Andy Muschietti concludes that less is never more and throws the kitchen sink at scenes that might have been handled more simply.

The special effects are tacky, and the film’s frequent recourse to other DC characters creates an air of desperation.

Nowhere is this more true than in The Flash’s frenetic and overblown ending, which engineers a ghastly synthesis of the DC extended universe so grandiose it may in fact have broken it.

We live in hope.

Rating: Two stars

The Flash is out from Friday, June 16, 2023.

Aisling Bea (second right) in Greatest Days

Greatest Days (12A, 112mins)

A kitchen sink musical fantasy inspired by the songs of Take That, Greatest Days stars Aisling Bea as Rachel, a children’s hospital nurse with a heart of gold and an enduring passion for a 90s boyband called The Boys.

Aisling Bea Interview

As a teenager in greater Manchester, she bonded with friends Heather, Zoe, Claire and Debbie over the catchy songs of the winsome group, who in daydreams still emerge from under beds and out of wardrobes to serenade her.

Rachel’s nearing 40 and her boyfriend (Marc Wootton) is worryingly keen on marriage, but when she wins tickets in to a Boys reunion concert in Athens, Rachel decides to reach out to those old friends by inviting them.

They haven’t seen each other in decades and we eventually find out why, but the women’s reflections on life and its lessons are amusing, and come interspersed with stirring renditions of some of the finest pop songs of the past few decades.

Bea is a winning lead and though Greatest Days might be mawkish at times, its excesses are very British and very forgivable.

Rating: Three stars

Maureen Beattie, Barry Ward and Liam Carney in Sunlight

Sunlight (15A, 91mins)

A low-budget drama with a jaunty tone and dark undercurrents, Claire Dix’s Sunlight stars Barry Ward as Leon, a recovering drug addict with an irrepressible zest for life.

He’s three years clean, a small miracle on an estate where his sobriety is bitterly resented by some, but Leon sails past the nay-sayers and has dreams of making a career for himself as a musician.

He owes his health to Iver ‘The Viking’ (Liam Carney), a grizzled guru who’s helped Leon and many other young Dubliners to get their lives back on track.

Now Iver is in trouble, confined to a wheelchair by motor neuron disease, which will soon rob him of his voice. He wants to die before that happens, and has asked Maria (Maureen Beattie) to help him end his life.

Leon is horrified by this prospect and hopes a big day out around Dublin 8 will make Iver change his mind.

Not every aspect of Ailbhe Keogan’s ambitious screenplay comes off and tonal changes can be abrupt.

But most of the dialogue has the bitter ring of truth, and Carney and Ward are superb as the inner city odd couple.

Rating: Three stars