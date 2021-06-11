The Father movie review - Anthony Hopkins’ acting sleight of hand is pure magic

The Father (12A, 97mins)

On April 26, from a field in Wales, Anthony Hopkins belatedly thanked the Academy for his Best Actor award. “I did not expect this,” he muttered quietly, and sounded almost apologetic about his win.

Why? Because it seemed a fait accompli that Chadwick Boseman would be posthumously awarded for his portrayal of a sly trumpet player in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Instead, it was the 83-year-old Welshman who got the gong: cue an orgy of outrage and recrimination on the internet. Now, two months later, we get to see the performance that caused all the fuss.

The directorial debut of French playwright Florian Zeller, The Father is a haunting and ambitious drama that seeks to explore the experience of dementia from the sufferer’s point of view.

Anthony (Hopkins) is a spry-seeming octogenarian who lives in mild splendour in a large and many-roomed London flat. He gets confused and needs home help, but Anthony is not an easy patient and goes through carers like the clappers.

His daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), is upset when she finds out the latest one has quit. “She was nice,” she says plaintively. “Bitch,” her father replies.

As others talk, Anthony’s ice-blue eyes dart hither and thither, searching for coherence, and you get the sense immediately of an intelligent, cultured man trying to bluff his way through the slow collapse of his mind. It’s a battle he’s rapidly losing.

One day, Anthony strolls into his living room to find a strange man stretched out, reading the newspaper. He is, he says, Paul (Mark Gatiss), Anne’s husband, and tells Anthony that he is now living with them.

The old man stares about in panic: everything seems the same, or does it? When Anne comes in (briefly played by Olivia Williams), Anthony doesn’t recognise her at all. What’s going on? He retreats to his room at the end of the hall, hoping that when he comes out again, everything will be back to normal.

Instead, his perceptions constantly shift: next time he meets Paul (now Rufus Sewell), he seems sharper and makes no bones about the fact that Anthony’s presence is an inconvenience.

He tries to bully Anne into putting Anthony in a home and, in one scene, strikes the old man across the face several times when they’re alone.

This shocking moment illustrates the unique vulnerability of the dementia sufferer: if he described what Paul did, would anyone believe him?

To Anthony, everything has become a jigsaw: he’s forgotten how to put his jumper on and stares hard at a plastic shopping bag, trying to figure out its purpose.

For all his confusion, though, there are moments of blinding lucidity, like the time he meets his latest carer, Laura (Imogen Poots). He turns on the charm, offers her whiskey and claims he was once a “professional dancer”.

“You were an engineer, Dad,” Anne reminds him. “She’s not very intelligent,” he tells Laura in a stage aside. “She gets that from her mother.”

Anthony can be cruel to Anne and sometimes lashes out at her. Lucy, his younger daughter, was his favourite — “where is she, by the way,” he asks, “have you heard from her?”.

There lies another trauma Anthony’s addled mind has managed to occlude and as the drama unfolds, his grip on reality grows ever more tenuous.

There is nothing particularly cinematic about Zeller’s film. It’s based on his own play and its theatrical origins are obvious: people stand around in rooms talking and there’s something measured and over-neat about the way they speak.

But the set designs are very clever, as we move apparently from one apartment to the next, their labyrinthine and subtly shifting layouts exaggerated by Anthony’s cerebral confusion.

It’s a cleverly written film, but makes huge demands of Hopkins. His performance is astonishing, devastating, as hard to watch as it ought to be.

His sleight of hand in acting terms is quite remarkable as he drifts from confusion through anger to startling snatches of clarity, which offer heartbreaking glimpses of the man he used to be.

Rating: Four stars

Nobody (16, 92mins)

Bob Odenkirk seems an unlikely candidate to be the next Bruce Willis, but handles himself extremely well as an action hero in this clever, slick, but ultimately vapid thriller.

In a dreary opening montage, we’re given a precis of Hutch Mansell’s dreary life: he goes to work, punches numbers in a drab factory before returning home to a frosty welcome: his wife (Connie Nielsen) has erected a barrier of cushions in the marital bed.

Then, one night, their home is broken into and when Hutch has the chance to disable a gun-wielding thief with a nine iron, he hesitates.

His teenage son is contemptuous, but Hutch wasn’t frightened at all. He is, in fact, a highly trained military killer and now seeks an outlet for attendant rage.

He finds it on a bus one night, on which five tattooed hoodlums are harassing a girl. When Hutch says, “I’m gonna f*** you up,” one of them laughs, but soon regrets it.

The men were working for a Russian criminal called Kuznetsov (Aleksey Serebryakov), who now vows violent revenge. Nobody is glib, but well made and Odenkirk is priceless as the verbose but unstoppable Hutch.

Rating: Three stars

Phil Lynott: Songs for While I’m Away (12A, 122mins)

The memory of Phil Lynott looms large over Dublin City, where he’s eulogised in statue and song. But Emer Reynolds’ fine documentary attempts to get behind the myths to paint a picture of the actual man.

She does this by combining the recollections of family and friends with some of Lynott’s lesser known songs. He was a prolific and talented lyricist and Reynolds unearths some moving early songs he wrote about Dublin, a city he moved to from Manchester at eight and quickly embraced as his spiritual home.

Though we sometimes hear Lynott’s disembodied voice, Reynold’s documentary ignores Lynott’s appearances on chat shows, where he became adept at hiding himself behind a brassy persona. His lyrics reveal his inner pain and uncertainty, while relatives recall his early experiences in Ireland.

His rise to fame, and its inherent problems, are memorably recalled by former Thin Lizzy bandmates Brian Downey and Eric Bell. We all know what happened next, but in Songs for While I’m Away, we get a sense of what Lynott might have become had he survived his brush with fame.

Rating: Four stars