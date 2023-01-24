The Fabelmans review: Steven Spielberg’s latest is a masterpiece of cinema and memoir

Skirt around them all you like, there’s no getting away from mum and dad.

It’s something most artists learn the further they tread into a career. Sooner or later, the sleeves have to be rolled up and the dynamic that brought you into being needs to be placed under the microscope.

That’s what Steven Spielberg found out after six decades of “hiding” from the story of his parents. The evergreen storyteller had always sprinkled breadcrumbs from his family table here and there in his films. They’re plain to see in the adult-child interplay of E.T. or Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

But he had never told the tale of his parents’ complicated divorce and how it fed into a burgeoning obsession with film-making. It would take some nudging by long-time screenwriting foil Tony Kushner for Spielberg to find “the courage to hit this story head-on”.

Consider that for a moment. Having charted everything from the Holocaust to slavery, killer sharks and flying bicycles, only now, in his mid-70s, could he face his parents.

For the rest of us, this thinly veiled biopic of the fledgling director coming of age represents something else. It is the story about a storyteller who, 34 features later, has defined the way whole generations experience the medium of cinema.

But one could argue that Spielberg has shaped not only how we take in big-screen spectacle, but is also our barometer for decency and humanity. He is part of our moral fabric at this stage.​

The Fabelmans are a jolly middle-class Jewish household in 1952 New Jersey. Mitzi (Michelle Williams) and Burt (Paul Dano) are bringing their little boy Sammy to see The Greatest Show on Earth. Cecil B DeMille’s Technicolor extravaganza sweeps Sammy off his feet. Using Burt’s 8mm camera, he squirrels himself away to stage re-enactments of its famous train crash scene.

Burt is offered a new job in Phoenix, and the family up sticks. Joining them in the move will be Burt’s best friend and business partner Bennie (Seth Rogan), who is also something of an uncle figure to Sammy and his sisters.

The now-teenage Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle), meanwhile, is filming more lavish and intricate productions with classmates and siblings in the cast. A promotion sees Burt relocate the family once more, this time to California. As Sammy negotiates the lions’ den of high school and the antisemitic bullying there, shooting movies affords him a level of control.

What it also reveals during one candid moment during a camping trip is that his parents’ marriage is dissolving. Bennie and Mitzi are having an affair. Sammy’s own loss of innocence coincides with the realisation that, rather than stars in the great film of his life, his parents are flawed and vulnerable.

Expect plenty of that trademark magic dust coating everything, from the excellent cast to Janusz Kaminski’s cinematography and a score from the great John Williams.

More remarkable is how Spielberg and Kushner assemble the ingredients with such effortless grace. The adoring Burt and Mitzi are two sumptuous Spielbergian confections that signify the hemispheres of a filmmaker’s brain.

She is the luminous artist, brimming with emotion and spellbinding the family with piano performances. Burt, meanwhile, is the technical side of things, nerding out over science and electronics. That we open during Hanukkah, the festival of lights, even feels like a nod to the basic building blocks of cinema.

Spielberg has always got the tenor of youth just right, and The Fabelmans offers clues as to why that is so. Sammy’s wonder years are, in essence, a boy capturing the whirlwind of adolescence through a camera and finding things there that the eye may have missed.

As he treads a line between being an observer and a participant, this portrait of the director as a young man brims with wisdom, humour and authenticity.

We’re currently experiencing a glut of movies about the movies, namely Damien Chazelle’s hysterical Babylon and Empire of Light, Sam Mendes’s turgid homage to the projector booth.

The Fabelmans stands apart from both by locating the source of cinema’s alchemy in a very personal domestic saga.

Making the ordinary seem so dazzling and universal is an achievement from a filmmaker we are privileged to live in the time of.

Five stars

In cinemas nationwide from Friday; Cert 12A