The Fabelmans movie review: Reeling in the years of Steven Spielberg’s turbulent childhood

Also reviewed this week: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed and Unwelcome

Paul Whitington

It’s enough to make you despair. While Avatar: The Way Of Water, by some distance the most tedious film I was forced to endure in 2022, has grossed $2bn and counting, The Fabelmans, which opened in the US a few months back, has thus far failed to recoup its modest $40m budget.

What does it all mean?

