The Equalizer 2: 'A bloated, confusing and terribly bland thriller'

Here’s a fun fact: The Equalizer 2 marks the first time that Denzel Washington has made a sequel to one of his films. The only problem, of course, is that I don’t recall anyone asking for a follow-up to director Antoine Fuqua’s hyper-violent and hyper-silly vigilante thriller.

Here’s a fun fact: The Equalizer 2 marks the first time that Denzel Washington has made a sequel to one of his films. The only problem, of course, is that I don’t recall anyone asking for a follow-up to director Antoine Fuqua’s hyper-violent and hyper-silly vigilante thriller.

Released in 2014, The Equalizer — a loose cover version of the 1980s TV show — presented Washington as Robert McCall, a former marine and Defense Intelligence Agency operative, who refuses to turn a blind eye to crime. This was Washington’s Taken and Die Hard, all rolled up into one ridiculous, yet reasonably watchable, actioner. But The Equalizer 2 is a different sort of beast, altogether.

For a start, there is an entire miniseries worth of material going on in this thing. And for some reason, The Equalizer 2 (also directed by Fuqua) seems to have forgotten that The Equalizer 1 exists. How else do you explain the fact that EQ2 spends its first third reintroducing us to Robert McCall, and his very particular set of skills (he can beat up a room full of bad guys in 30 seconds)?

Basically, our man with no plan is a cab driver. He lives in Massachusetts. He reads a lot. His only friend in the world is a former colleague named Susan (Melissa Leo). He also spends his free time kicking seven shades out of criminals. When poor Susan is killed on the job in Brussels, McCall begins to suspect that something fishy is going on in his old workplace.

But wait — there’s more. He also finds a free hour to travel to Istanbul (don’t ask). He also goes after a gang of rapists. He also decides to assist an elderly Holocaust survivor who is searching for a missing painting of his sister (seriously).

Of course, the best story in the mix involves a young fella named Miles (Ashton Sanders), a neighbour of McCall’s. Our big, bad action man takes a shine to the teenager, who wants to be an artist, but appears to have fallen in with the wrong crowd. That, right there, should have been our film. Washington and his spirited young co-star come alive, every time EQ2 returns to these sequences. This film doesn’t need so much padding — not when there’s a genuinely

terrific story at its centre. What’s worse, is that you get the feeling that Washington (who is far too good an actor for this series) knows it.

Oh, and that CG storm finale is laughable. A bloated, confusing, and terribly bland thriller.

The Equalizer 2 (Cert: 15A)

Also releasing this week: Movie reviews: The Equalizer 2, The Heiress, The Eyes of Orson Welles, The Guardians

Christopher Robin movie review: 'It hasn't the faintest clue of what kind of film it wants to be'

Christopher Robin movie review: Clunky return to the Hundred Acre Wood will please neither child nor adult

Online Editors