The Eight Mountains review: A raw and moving study of the limits and possibilities of friendship

(15A, 147mins)

Based on a novel by Paolo Cognetti, set in the Italian Alps and directed by a Belgian, Felix van Groeningen, The Eight Mountains is a haunting and epic study of the limits and possibilities of friendship.

As a small boy, Pietro is taken by his parents for a holiday in the mountains. A child of smoggy Turin, he’s enchanted by the wild and seemingly endless Alpine landscape, but the village they’re staying in is dying out and only one child remains — Bruno, a boy of similar age.

While Pietro is cautious, Bruno scales the peaks like a mountain goat, but despite their differences, the two become firm friends.

When Pietro (Luca Marinelli) grows up, he returns to the mountains to find Bruno (Alessandro Borghi) still there, a lonely figure who ekes a living as a builder, but insists on staying put. Together, they begin a fanciful project — rebuilding a collapsed cottage Pietro’s father had bought. The restoration will test their friendship and expose old wounds.

The Eight Mountains is a spectacular film, raw and moving, beautifully paced and shot.

Rating: Five stars