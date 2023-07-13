The Deepest Breath review: Freediving documentary an utterly absorbing insight into deadly pursuit

Also reviewed this week: While We Watch and Puffin Rock And The New Friends

Pursuits like marathon-running and the Tour de France pit hardened athletes against themselves as they strain to overcome their bodies’ limitations in search of sporting greatness.

The Deepest Breath (12A, 110mins)

But even those epic contests pale in comparison with the high drama of competitive freediving.

Freedivers plunge to great depths without oxygen and enter a kind of fugue state as they hold their breath for up to 10 minutes.

Sometimes they use a line to travel as deep as 100 metres below the ocean’s surface, at others they swim freely, their goal to break new records in terms of depth and time.

But their quest is fraught and has led to numerous fatalities.

That risk is part of the attraction perhaps, and Irish director Laura McGann’s utterly absorbing documentary focuses on two divers who found meaning and solace beneath the waves — for a time.

Laura McCann skilfully interweaves archive undersea footage and contemporary interviews to tell the stories of Alessia Zecchini and Steve Keegan.

Born in Rome in 1992, Alessia was given a love of water by her father. She took to freediving like an otter and, by the age of 13, was competing for national titles in Italy.

Alessia Zecchini and Stephen Keenan in The Deepest Breath. Photo: Netflix

She faced adversity, as the Italian freediving federation banned her from competing because she was under 18.

But Alessia was not for turning and after breaking records in the pool, she turned her attention to the sea. It was, as she says herself, a case of “let’s see how deep I can go”.

Her hero was Natalia Molchanova, the world’s most decorated freediver and the first woman to dive in one breath through the Blue Hole, a sea cave off Dahab, on the coast of Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Alessia was determined to take on that fearsome dive to depths of 127 metres and when she went to Dahab, she met Steve Keegan.

Keegan had grown up in suburban Dublin and was also obsessed with the sea.

A boyhood fan of David Attenborough, he struck out for Africa in his early 20s and wandered across Nigeria, the Congo, Ethiopia and Sudan before coming to rest in Sinai.

Already a keen scuba diver, he opened his own diving school and was introduced by friends to the soulful joys of freediving.

Like Alessia, Steve is a wild spirit and when the pair met in Dahab they instantly clicked.

Though the nature of their relationship is not clear in The Deepest Breath, Steve is the only trainer who can get through to Alessia, preparing her to break a string of world records.

But what Alessia really wants is to freedive through the Blue Hole.

It’s evident from the get-go that a tragedy is in the offing. We’re shown clips of divers losing consciousness on their way back to the surface, emerging from the water with rolling heads, empty eyes.

Their brains have shut down and while most of them are successfully revived, the chance of death or permanent damage is ever present.

Alessia wanted to freedive the Blue Hole. Photo: Netflix

On the way down, as Molchanova explains, the water pressure is so great that the lungs shrink “to the size of my fist”.

Goggles cannot be worn because the air pressure would burst blood vessels in the eye. And the great Molchanova herself died off Ibiza in 2017.

So why do it? The freedom, the sense of peace the divers fleetingly experience must be intoxicating.

Each freedive featured in the film is undertaken on a single breath, the movements downwards slow and deliberate in order to conserve energy. The overall effect is mesmerising.

In one scene, we watch Alessia plunge gracefully downwards on a line, the sea darkening around her till the light vanishes into inky blackness.

And as she returns from the depths, she must fight the temptation to hurry, which could be fatal.

The Deepest Breath offers an absorbing insight into this most extreme of sports and the motivations of those brave enough to attempt it.

“By holding your breath,” Alessia explains, “you learn a lot more about yourself.”​

The Deepest Breath is in cinemas from Friday July 14 and streaming on Netflix from Wednesday July 19.

Rating: Four stars

Ravish Kumar in While We Watched. Photo: Britdoc Films

While We Watched (15A, 95mins)

On the UN’s list of top 10 nations that jail writers and journalists, India is the only ‘nominally democratic’ state.

And since Narendra Modi came to power a decade ago, the country has begun a steady slide towards totalitarianism.

Modi’s brand of strident and intolerant Hindu nationalism has struck a chord with the masses, who are whipped into frenzies by populist news channels, while India’s real problems go unexplored.

Vinay Shukla’s documentary profiles a key figure in the faltering resistance to this assault on free speech and civil liberty.

Ravish Kumar is a news anchor with a track record of speaking truth to power.

Shukla follows him for three years as he struggles to be heard against a rising tide of populist media nonsense.

He sighs as he watches ‘journalists’ spouting conspiracist nonsense about Maoists and Muslims, and accusing anyone who disagrees with the cardinal sin of being ‘anti-national’.

Kumar correctly identifies the current wave of Indian nationalism as “a cover-up for religious fundamentalism”.

But his bravery comes with a price: he and his family have been threatened and he left his news channel last year, broadcasting now on YouTube.

In cinemas from Friday July 14.

Rating: Four stars

Puffin Rock And The New Friends

Puffin Rock And The New Friends (G, 80mins)

Tense times await the under-fives in this feature-length spin-off of Cartoon Saloon’s animated TV series.

Oona the Puffin lives an idyllic life on a remote Atlantic island with her parents and little brother Baba, an irrepressible ball of feathers, feasting on fish and exploring their home’s nooks and crannies in the company of verbose rabbits, seal pups, owls and shrews.

Their accents suggest a proximity to Northern Ireland, but no sectarian tensions spoil the endless party on Puffin Rock.

Oona’s intrigued when a puffin her age arrives on the island, having been banished from her home by a storm.

But the newcomer is a bit of a neurotic, seeing disaster around every corner and developing an unhealthy obsession with Oona’s mother’s unhatched egg.

When the egg disappears, a Scottish sea otter becomes the prime suspect, but the truth is more complicated.

Meanwhile, dark clouds are lowering on the horizon. Puffin Rock And The New Friends makes coded reference to climate change, giving angsty preschoolers a taste of troubles to come.

But the cartoon’s jeopardy is very manageable and the whole thing is very cleanly animated, with the higgledy-piggledy perspective of a small child’s drawing.

Rating: Three stars

In cinemas from Friday July 14.