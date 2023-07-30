The Beanie Bubble review: Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook deserve better than this misfiring comedy

Selected cinemas/Apple TV+; Cert 15A

Every now and then it looks like this wonky true-life comedy might be about to find its groove. Squint hard enough and you can just about make out the sort of film that The Beanie Bubble is trying to be.

You can hear it in the occasional line of dialogue (“you don’t know how cheap my soul is”) and in the glistening soundtrack too (full marks for The Cure, a bonus star for The Cranberries). You can see it in Elizabeth Banks, a likeable, commanding presence and the undeniable star of this rickety, rusty presentation. There is something here. Sadly, The Beanie Bubble never finds its groove – and the problem starts on the page.

Based on the 2015 non-fiction book, The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute by Zac Bissonnette, this mischievous corporate yarn concerns an icky billionaire fellow named Ty Warner.

Even if you’ve never heard of the man, you’ll probably be familiar with Mr Warner’s toys. He created the Beanie Babies brand, an alarmingly simple line of stuffed children’s playthings that became a proper online sensation at a time when none of us knew what that meant.

Back in the mid-1990s, America went nuts for Beanie Babies. Warner essentially created a fad – his customers doled out cash for items that they believed were limited-edition collectibles. They would then resell those collectibles to the highest bidder on eBay. You can see where this is going. Supply soon caught up with demand, and eventually, the bubble burst.

A dramatised reconstruction was inevitable, and this clumsy, convoluted feature – written by Kristin Gore and co-directed by Gore and Damian Kulash – delivers a devious disclaimer at the top. “There are parts of the truth you just can’t make up. The rest, we did.” It sounds nice, but it doesn’t really mean anything, does it? The Beanie Bubble is full of this sort of nonsense.

There are three timelines to follow. A beardless Zach Galifianakis portrays Warner in all three, and that’s fine. What’s not fine is how The Beanie Bubble refuses to explain Warner’s appeal.

Galifianakis portrays this tetchy entrepreneur as an irredeemable weirdo, a man who says he shared a girlfriend with his late father (don’t ask) and who makes fun of overweight women. And yet, somehow, Warner convinces one of his neighbours (Elizabeth Banks’s Robbie) to start a business with him.​

Their partnership won’t last. The ‘Ty’ toy business, however, will boom and Warner isn’t the sort of man who likes to share his success. In another timeline, our sleazy, slippery money-maker has somehow managed to charm Sarah Snook’s Sheila into thinking he’s the man of her dreams. Not quite, but he is good with her children, and Warner is especially talented at making big profits out of their cute ideas.

The third strand concerns a charismatic intern named Maya (Geraldine Viswanathan). Maya is the mid-1990s brains of the operation. She is the one who introduces Warner to the world wide web. It’s Maya who establishes an official Ty online market – the first of its kind – and it’s Maya who warns her ruthless, reckless boss not to get ahead of himself. Hold on tight for impact.

A tangled set-up there, and you know what? With cleaner facts, sharper focus, and a linear narrative, The Beanie Bubble would probably make more sense. It would be a better film, too.

Galifianakis has his fun. Sometimes he wears the look of a man who showed up at the wrong party but decided to stay for a laugh – unlike Banks, who knows exactly what’s required of her. She lights this film up; she is its secret weapon, and it should use her more.

Likewise, Viswanathan is a joy, even if her character seems purposely designed for clunky exposition. Snook, however, deserves better.

Sheila smiles whenever Warner acts the clown and she frowns whenever he stops laughing. Eventually, she tells him off and threatens to leave. It’s a silly, soapy roundabout, and Snook – Succession’s star performer, remember – is too good to play the put-upon housewife.

As a drama, The Beanie Bubble lacks depth and conviction; as a comedy, it needs more jokes. How much you enjoy this film depends on your capacity for momentum-killing flashbacks and flashforwards. I can’t stand them, and this tiresome, toneless feature is constantly getting in its own way. A good story badly told.

Two stars