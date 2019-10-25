The Addams Family review: Ugly, dull, and just plain rubbish

Say what you like about this peculiar and occasionally upsetting animation. Call it ugly, dull or even just plain rubbish. Each of these descriptions fits the bill. But don’t try to tell me it’s an Addams Family movie.

Say what you like about this peculiar and occasionally upsetting animation. Call it ugly, dull or even just plain rubbish. Each of these descriptions fits the bill. But don’t try to tell me it’s an Addams Family movie.

It may act like one, it may feature characters with the same names, hell, it may even try to convince us with a couple of blasts of that old, familiar theme tune —but it most certainly is not an Addams Family movie.

Crikey, it’s barely even a movie. A shoddy, soulless animation, best reserved for Saturday morning television, this mismanaged, misjudged and miscast adaptation features Oscar Isaac (jaypers) and Charlize Theron (likewise) as Gomez and Morticia Addams, and concerns an abundance of sub plots — Pugsley’s coming-of-age ceremony, Wednesday’s new school, a reality TV show host — none of which combine to form a coherent story.

It’s just a witless selection of sight gags, creaky one-liners, rickety morals and dated pop culture references, thrown together with minimum regard for the source material. Get it out of my sight, please.

Herald