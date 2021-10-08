| 18.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

The Addams Family 2 movie review: Creepy and kooky sequel an enjoyable dark comedy

Also reviewed this week: Deadly Cuts and My Little Sister

Morticia tries to help Wednesday through her existential crisis Expand
The 'family' on vacation Expand
Morticia and Gomez sunbathing Expand
Angeline Ball anchors a fine young cast in Deadly Cuts Expand
Nina Hoss and and Lars Eidinger in My Little Sister Expand

Close

Morticia tries to help Wednesday through her existential crisis

Morticia tries to help Wednesday through her existential crisis

The 'family' on vacation

The 'family' on vacation

Morticia and Gomez sunbathing

Morticia and Gomez sunbathing

Angeline Ball anchors a fine young cast in Deadly Cuts

Angeline Ball anchors a fine young cast in Deadly Cuts

Nina Hoss and and Lars Eidinger in My Little Sister

Nina Hoss and and Lars Eidinger in My Little Sister

/

Morticia tries to help Wednesday through her existential crisis

Paul Whitington

The Addams Family 2 (PG, 93mins)

Charles Addams stumbled on his most famous creation by accident.

He was a young freelance cartoonist with The New Yorker magazine when, in 1937, he drew the first of a long-running series that would come to be known as The Addams Family.

Most Watched

Privacy