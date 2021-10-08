The Addams Family 2 movie review: Creepy and kooky sequel an enjoyable dark comedy

The Addams Family 2 (PG, 93mins)

Charles Addams stumbled on his most famous creation by accident.

He was a young freelance cartoonist with The New Yorker magazine when, in 1937, he drew the first of a long-running series that would come to be known as The Addams Family.

In exquisitely stark line drawings, he told the story of a misfit family created from American Gothic tropes and 1930s Hollywood horror films.

Though the characters would not be named until they appeared in a 1960s TV show, the Addams formed a kind of ghastly portrayal of the classic American family: Gomez and Morticia were the doting parents of two magnificently odd children, Wednesday and Pugsley, the Addams household completed by the rotund and ghoulish Uncle Fester, their Frankenstein-like butler Lurch, a pet octopus, and ‘Thing’, a disembodied hand.

Most of Charles Addams’ often very witty cartoons centred on the idea that the Addams saw themselves as perfectly normal and he used them with great skill to satirise the deadening bourgeois smugness that particularly afflicts the American middle class.

In a typical Addams cartoon, Morticia knocks at her neighbour’s door and asks “may I borrow a cup of cyanide?”.

Charles Addams’ enthusiasm for the macabre was genuine. As a child, he played in graveyards and jumped out of the dumb waiter to scare his unfortunate grandmother.

He married his third wife in a pet cemetery, and often referred to himself as “a defrocked ghoul”. Perhaps that’s why his characters have so vigorously outlived him.

He died in 1988, too soon to enjoy the success of Barry Sonnenfeld’s live action feature film, which cast Raul Julia as Gomez, and Anjelica Huston as Morticia. Its sequel, Addams Family Values (1993) is considered one of the finest family comedies made.

There’ve been numerous TV versions over the years and in 2019, MGM revived the Addams cadaver for a new feature-length cartoon.

One sympathised with its animators because, although one strays too far from the Addams template at one’s peril, line drawings will not cut it in this vibrant age of fast-moving computer-generated animation.

The visual compromise reached in The Addams Family was something short of satisfactory, and the writers added too much sugar to Charles Addams’ gleefully nasty original recipe.

This sequel, though, is a good deal better. Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz reprise their voice roles as Gomez, Morticia and Wednesday, with the latter embarking on an existential crisis.

Gomez has decided the Addams need a holiday and proposes a driving tour of the US, stopping off at Salem, Sleepy Hollow and other places of ghoulish historic interest.

They’re about to depart when a lawyer called Mustela (Wallace Shawn) turns up, waving bits of paper and loudly demanding an audience with Gomez.

Wednesday, he claims, is not his daughter at all, but the real child of Cyrus Strange (Bill Hader), a brilliant tech guru and inventor. Gomez and Morticia are horrified, and then find out that Uncle Fester got into the hospital nursery after Wednesday’s birth and played juggle the babies. Could Mustela’s claim be true?

If the characterisations in this sequel are still a little anodyne, the film does at least attempt to embrace the nastiness of real Addams Family values.

Wednesday, a brilliant but chillingly ruthless girl, regularly tries to murder her bovine little brother. She’s also a snob, and seriously contemplates ditching her deeply embarrassing family for a more socially acceptable alternative.

Nick Kroll is commendably committed to the role of Uncle Fester, an aimless and distractable halfwit who has many regrettable incidents in public bathrooms.

‘Thing’ is given some driving to do, and Lurch gets a little more airtime than usual: intense if necessarily one-sided conversations with Wednesday suggest his giant, grunting exterior may conceal hidden depths.

The Addams Family 2 is a distinct improvement on its predecessor then, but one would like to see a little more fizz in Gomez and Morticia’s relationship. In previous movies, and the very likeable 1960s TV show, they were portrayed as still passionately in love, and Gomez regularly begged his wife to “say it in French, dear” so he could run kisses up her endless, spindly arm.

This pair seem rather sanitised by comparison, and a little passion might have given this film a spine.

Rating: Three stars

Deadly Cuts (15A, 91mins)

It’s Roddy Doyle meets Crime Call in Rachel Carey’s salty Dublin comedy set in the fictional northside enclave of Piglinstown.

Michelle (Angeline Ball) runs a hair salon/therapy centre, in which local women come to air their woes. Many of these involve resident thug Deano (Ian Lloyd-Anderson), a twitchy sociopath whose gang extort protection money and terrorise the neighbourhood.

Michelle’s staff encourage her to enter a prestigious hairdressing contest, but an altercation with Deano changes everything. Made for half nothing, Deadly Cuts might be loose at the seams but catches the bracing irreverence of north Dublin humour.

Ball anchors a fine young cast and Carey really goes for it when the Piglinstown team reach the contest. Not everything works, but it’s very funny at times, and Victoria Smurfit throws the kitchen sink at her portrayal of a southside villain.

I’m not sure she needed the wildly exaggerated accent (her own would have sufficed), but Deadly Cuts gleefully resurrects one of the world’s oldest territorial disputes.

Rating: Three stars

My Little Sister (No Cert, IFI, 99mins)

The great Nina Hoss is front and centre in this harrowing but beautifully made drama about the unbreakable bond between twins.

Lisa (Hoss) has moved to a Swiss ski resort with her husband to work at a self-regarding international school.

Once a gifted playwright, she now teaches Goethe and Schiller to entitled teenagers, but when Lisa hears that her twin brother Sven (Lars Eidinger) has leukaemia, she rushes to his side.

Sven is a renowned theatre actor and, as he undergoes treatment, recites lines from Hamlet, which he is due to perform.

There is, it seems, nothing Lisa won’t do for him, and as the film opens, we see her donating bone marrow that might halt the rot.

It doesn’t, and after that she tries to write her way out of it by creating a play that will give her brother a reason to live.

Meanwhile, Sven, who’s gay, starts acting out and raging against the dying of the light.

Eidinger is very good as the cornered, desperate Sven, and Hoss gives a perfectly judged performance as Lisa, a woman whose suppressed rage — and potential — are about to be unleashed.

Rating: Four stars