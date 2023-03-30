| 12.2°C Dublin

Tetris movie review: An irresistible thriller that plays fast and loose with the facts

Taron Egerton delivers an energetic turn in Tetris Expand

Close

Taron Egerton delivers an energetic turn in Tetris

Taron Egerton delivers an energetic turn in Tetris

Taron Egerton delivers an energetic turn in Tetris

Chris Wasser

We review the hotly-anticipated new Taron Egerton film, Tetris.

Tetris

Four stars

Apple TV+; Cert TBC

First, the disclaimer: This frothy, energetic display is not a film based on the Tetris video game. That would be horrifying. Instead, it embellishes the true story of a determined Dutchman who travelled to Russia to acquire the rights to said video game. A worthier venture, you’ll agree.

The year is 1988 and Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) needs a win. Raised in the US and based in Japan, our eager entrepreneur is desperate to find the next big gaming experience. It’s at a convention in Vegas that he stumbles upon a clever new Russian endeavour that will change his life.

Read More

Tetris, Henk discovers, is an extraordinarily addictive game, and will almost certainly make a fortune. He wants in – so, too, does the Maxwell media empire. Alas, the Russians aren’t interested in sharing. Things get tricky.

Directed by Jon S Baird (Filth, Stan & Ollie), Tetris plays fast and loose with the facts, and fancies itself as an edgy, cold-war thriller.

A big ask, but we mustn’t let the truth get in the way of a good time – and that’s exactly what Tetris provides. Egerton, too, elevates proceedings – and hey, those 8-bit cartoon interludes are fun.

In a word? Irresistible.

Video of the Day

Most Watched

Privacy