Tenet review: Christopher Nolan ventures too far away from his strengths in exhausting time-travel spy flick

As Christopher Nolan’s Tenet opens, the stakes for film are high. Nolan has been touted as cinema’s potential saviour, the man who insisted on opening his movie in theatres, and may succeed in tempting wary punters back into them. Which makes Tenet the film all cinephiles want to love. But that doesn’t necessarily mean we will.

Describing the plot of a Christopher Nolan film is always a trial, for reader and writer, so I’ll make this as brief as possible.

At a Kiev opera house, the protagonist (John David Washington) is among a CIA swat team that swoops in to avert a terror attack. In the messy aftermath he’s taken prisoner by a deeply unpleasant Ukrainian gentleman, who proceeds to extract his teeth. He wants information but the protagonist (who annoyingly, is never named) won’t talk, and ingests a hidden cyanide pill.

He wakes to be told he’s passed what turned out to be a rather extreme loyalty test, and is now part of an elite secret organisation combatting an existential threat to mankind. A futuristic technology has somehow been accessed that allows people and objects to move back and forth in time: by way of demonstration, he’s shown a bullet that returns to the gun it’s fired from.

With the help of a rather fastidious English agent called Neil (Robert Pattinson), he discovers that the source of this futuristic technology is Andrei Sator (Kenneth Branagh), a Russian oligarch with nihilistic tendencies.

By means I won’t go into (partly because I don’t f***ing understand them), Sator has found a way of communing with the future, and has hatched a terrible plan which, once sufficient plutonium has been gathered, will result in the obliteration of everything.

To prevent this, the protagonist cosies up to Sator’s epically unhappy wife Kat (Elizabeth Debicki). By gaining her confidence, the agent hopes to discover the fine details of Sator’s plan, and scupper them. But this will involve skill, sleight of hand and a labyrinthine journey back and forth through time.

Actually that wasn’t so brief, was it. But this, believe me, is the condensed version of a plot that would make Einstein dizzy.

Christopher Nolan is a marvellously gifted filmmaker, a master of editing, framing, light, action, the compelling synthesis of vision and sound. But for me he’s always been better when he has a concrete subject – murders, a war, a Batman – to focus on. And the simpler that subject, the better: in Dunkirk, he used real planes, boats and people to brilliantly recreate the rescue of the British Expeditionary Force from a Norman beach.

When the canvas is wide open, however, Mr Nolan’s interests in maths theory and astrophysics tend to dominate, to drama’s detriment. It was true in the interesting but ponderous Inception, truer still in the profound but profoundly boring Interstellar, and in Tenet the wispy spy plot is far too thin to support the clunky overarching scientific frame.

Is it good science? I am, sadly, not in a position to comment, but I do know that while time flitting may be theoretically possible, their actualisation on screen is not easy to take seriously.

This being a Christopher Nolan film, there are of course magnificent set pieces, including that opera house siege, some funny business aboard a luxury yacht and a spectacular car chase in which vehicles reverse terrifyingly through time.

All of this furious action, though, exists in a curiously tension-free vacuum. Why? Because too much effort has been expended on the minutiae of time distortion, too little on drama, or character. We don’t care about any of these people, from John David Washington’s personality-free protagonist to Elizabeth Debicki’s elegantly miserable wife and Kenneth Branagh’s frowning oligarch, a panto villain who chews his vowels but seems to draw no pleasure at all from being evil, which I would have thought was the whole point of it.

Worst of all, Tenet is po-faced, a major problem if you’re setting yourself up as a high concept Bond film. Worth watching then? Yes. Infuriating? Most definitely.

