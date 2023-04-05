Super Mario Bros Movie review: a nostalgic throwback to the 80s that doesn’t take itself too seriously

Will the new film turn Mario and Luigi from Smash Bros to a smash hit? Maybe not – but it’s a thoroughly enjoyable Easter break lark

The Super Mario Bros Movie, like the game it owes its legacy to, has levels. An amusing adventure in a magical landscape, it’s also a tender story of two brothers as well as an excuse to watch Jack Black play the villain.

Brooklyn brothers Mario (Chris Pratt) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day) are a down-on-their-luck duo who risked it all to start a floundering plumbing business. Eager to prove themselves to their family and each other, they see an opportunity for success in the wake of a downtown Manhattan flood.

But one wrong step drags them through the pipes and into a magical landscape that we’re used to seeing on much smaller gaming screens. There, they’ll meet Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and contend with the imposing King of the Koopas, Bowser, played by Jack Black, as they navigate everything from losing one another to forced nuptials and performance-enhancing mushrooms.

The film is out everywhere on April 5 with a tidy run time of 92 minutes. Fittingly, the Nintendo game first hit consoles on the same date in 1983, which means the famous plumbers are celebrating their 40th birthdays in style.

That isn’t the only Easter egg, though, as game fans should listen out for a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years.

When it comes to the cast, Taylor-Joy is an elegant princess. Elsewhere, although Day feels underutilised, and Pratt is neither here nor there, Seth Cohen and Key make for a great Donkey Kong and Toad, respectively.

Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Mario (Chris Pratt). Still courtesy of Universal.

Black’s Bowser is barely recognisable, not just due to the spikes on his character’s back but because his voice is different to what we’ve come to expect from the man behind Kung Fu Panda. But the performance brings a volatile likeability to the brutish turtle (and in a case of Black doing what Black does best, there’s even a wonderful music number).

One of the real merits of the film is the fun it makes at its own expense. At the beginning, the brothers come across their ex-colleague who mocks their “itsa me” catchphrase, and there’s a drinking game to be found in how many times we hear “mamma mia!”

But it all adds to a great self-awareness, with characters mentioning Peach’s ‘immovable’ crown or discussing the absurdity of pipe travel. And that’s where the film succeeds – it doesn’t take itself too seriously, and why should it?

Adding to the fun is the soundtrack: like any self-respecting animated feature (or their far superior sequels) it has a rousing rendition of I Need A Hero. And composer Brian Tyler’s score is impressive.

Luigi (Charlie Day) and Bowser (Jack Black). Still courtesy of Universal.

Hearing familiar music themes from the games, paired with the fact that characters have karts (!) is likely to thrill anyone with even a slight knowledge of the plumbing brothers. It incorporates part of the original games but without making it feel like you’re watching a sibling or child play one on Christmas morning.

Kids will enjoy it because they’ll recognise characters and scenes they’re used to playing, and adults because they used to play them, whether that was on a DS, a Game Boy or an N64 – the film captures the spirit of all Mario iterations.

Sure, the story is watery, the timing is spotty, and the subtle nods to more adult humour might not be enough to encourage grown-up audiences to buy a ticket without children in tow (but it’s possible I’m underestimating the power of nostalgia.)

Ultimately, the film is fun, and when did we decide watching a movie can’t just be for fun?

Kids’ films in particular have long fallen victim to the notion of imbuing stories with deeper, more complex messages and raisons d’etre, but this is proof that there is something to be said for going to the cinema to have a good time and escape. I mean, mamma mia, life is hard enough already.

Three superstars.

The Super Mario Bros is in cinemas nationwide now.