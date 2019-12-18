Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker review: 'Feels at times like a Star Wars greatest hits video - and utterly lacks soul'

There’s an almost funereal air of finality to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker that turns out to be entirely spurious. This is, it’s true, the last part of a nine-film saga that began way back in 1977, the final instalment in an epic space adventure that started out with Luke and Darth and has since spun off in 20 directions. But - the clue is in the title - it’s only curtains for the extended Skywalker clan: the Star Wars brand will plough on ad infinitum, with TV shows and new films already in the works.

The Rise of Skywalker ends the sequel trilogy that J.J. Abrams began with some aplomb in 2015 with The Force Awakens, a barnstorming revival that played to the franchise’s strengths and pulled at its audience’s heartstrings by reintroducing Han Solo, Chewy and Leia.

It was followed by The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson’s colourful but rather labyrinthine 2017 film that thickened unnecessarily an already gloopy plot. Abrams returns for Skywalker, which ought to be good news but mainly isn’t.

At the end of the last film, Luke Skywalker died peacefully on Skellig Michael, I mean Ahch-To, after helping the Resistance escape a trap set by the fascistic First Order. With him dead, Rey (Daisy Ridley) is now the last Jedi, and the rebels’ talisman, but in her way stands the powerful Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), son of Han and Leia, whose obsession with the dark side now controls him.

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER (LucasFilm/Disney)

The First Order are intent on destroying key planets to end all resistance, and things get worse when the rebels discover that the dreadful Emperor Palpatine has risen from the dead as it were, and now controls operations (no spoilers here - Ian McDiarmid’s name is in the credits). He is searching for Rey, whom he sees as the last person capable of thwarting him, and as the Alliance tries to protect her, all roads lead to an epic space battle.

While The Last Jedi got bogged down at times in dynastical minutiae, Abrams goes full tilt for action here, in fact this film barely pauses for breath as it races through lightsaber duels, space chases and interstellar artillery battles. Quiet moments are few, and maybe that’s no bad thing, but Rise of Skywalker feels at times like a Star Wars greatest hits video: there’s a giant devil ship that has to be sunk, a villian with sinus problems (Kylo dons a natty but muffling helmet at one point), a cackling wraith, a desert planet, a snowy planet, drone dog fights, saber-rattling, odds and sods of waddling aliens. Nothing feels remotely new here, and no space is given to the actors.

At one point, Princess Leia tells Rey, “nothing is impossible”. She’s not kidding: the actress playing her has been dead for three years, and Leia’s interactions were cobbled together using clever effects and outtakes from the Force Awakens. I’m not sure how I feel about that ethically, though perhaps Carrie Fisher would have been ok with it, but there is, perhaps inevitably, a disconcerting glassiness to her posthumous performance. At least she has a good excuse.

Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver bring grace and commitment to the two central roles, and there are one or two surprising cameos I won’t give away. But action has been prioritised at the expense of drama here, and Rise of Skywalker feels like it was made to a boilerplated formula. You can watch it, and there are fine moments, particularly a duel on a planet of raging seas, but there’s something lacking here, something a little flat.

George Lucas’ 1977 original A New Hope was hokey and badly written but had a kind of seat-of-the-pants magic about it. It also had soul, something this film utterly lacks.

(12A, 141 mins)

