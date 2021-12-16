Spider-Man: No Way Home movie review – Villain-packed sequel gets the Spidey senses tingling

Tom Holland confirms his title as the best Spider-Man in No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home (12A, 148mins)

Poor Spider-Man is surely the most overworked and under-appreciated movie superhero doing the rounds.

An eternal 17-year-old, he is constantly patronised by haughty heroes like the late Tony Stark and extant popinjay Dr Strange, who call him kid and laugh at his ideas but often steal them.

Spidey’s lot is not a happy one and since 2002, he has thanklessly fronted up nine stand-alone movies (that lazy-ass Batman, by contrast, has managed just four), and guest-starred in several Avengers capers.

Forced to exist in a contractual netherworld midway between Sony (who hold the rights to him) and Marvel Studios, Spidey has been flogged to death in an endless string of makes and remakes, yet somehow always manages to come up smiling. Tobey Maguire played him in Sam Raimi’s initial trilogy, yet less than five years after the last of those, Sony remade the original with Andrew Garfield, who also starred in a second.

The ink was barely dry on Garfield’s contract when Sony and Marvel struck a deal, which allowed a young and callow Peter Parker (now Tom Holland) to appear in two Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War, these paving the way for a new trilogy of standalone Spider-Man movies. It’s enough to make your head spin, but in fairness, they’ve been pretty good, with Holland bringing charm, wit and youthful vigour to a character who must never seem jaded.

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter fought a mechanised villain called Vulture, and in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he caused havoc while battling the Elementals during a high school vacation in Europe.

At the end of that film, during an unfortunate showdown in London, Spider-Man’s true identity was revealed to the world. So when Peter Parker returns to his Aunt May’s house in Queens at the start of this one, he finds it besieged by news helicopters and rubber-neckers.

An online fake news twit called J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) has skewed the fallout from that battle in London into a scenario that paints Spider-Man as a reckless anarchist, and a fickle public has started to turn against him.

Worried that this new notoriety will harm the educational futures of his friends MJ and Ned (Zendaya, Jacob Batalon), Peter asks his old buddy Dr Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will make everyone forget he’s Spider-Man.

But the spell goes awry and instead opens portholes to other universes, allowing some of Spider-Man’s most implacable enemies to resurface. All wish to kill Peter and among their charming number are Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), the Sandman (Thomas Haden-Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifan) and, most odious of all, that air-surfing maniac, the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe). So lots of balls in the air as usual for Spidey, who also manages to alienate Dr Strange.

The success of the first two Tom Holland Spider-Man movies has been put in context by the critical acclaim heaped on Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s hugely accomplished 2018 animation that played with space, time and the whole concept of identity in a story that turned Spider-Man’s world on its head. The writers of this film, Chris McKenna and Eric Sommers, have taken those lessons on board and No Way Home boasts some hugely ambitious interdimensional plotting.

All that multiverse stuff tends to give me a headache, but it’s handled here with a lightness of touch that’s refreshing. The return of villains like Doctor Octopus and Green Goblin means that No Way Home is coming down with good actors, and the likes of Molina and Dafoe are given real character arcs to work with.

Being essentially a goody-goody, Spider-Man will try to save their souls rather than destroying them, but the dilemma this causes leads to some tragedy, and much soul-searching.

There are some wonderful surprises in a film that felt to me like an elegant farewell to the Tom Holland era, as well as a fond requiem for 20 long years of Spider-Man productions. Holland has been the best Spidey, the most convincingly normal and winningly kiddy, and his chemistry is excellent with Zendaya, a fine actor who isn’t often tested.

Where next for Spider-Man? Two animated Spider-Verse sequels is where, which will hopefully live up to the excellence of the original. Meanwhile, there’s No Way Home, a funny, mind-bending and occasionally even moving two-and-a-half-hour treat for those popcorn-munchers still brave enough to enter a crowded cinema.

Rating: Four stars

The Lost Daughter (12A, 121mins)

If there’s a lesson to be taken from Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, it’s this: don’t go on holiday with Olivia Colman.

She is Leda, a middle-aged academic who’s come to a small Greek island for a break.

Given the keys to a small apartment by Lyle (Ed Harris), a veteran American beach bum, Leda settles in for a week of relaxation. But on her first day, a noisy family arrives, then one of their children goes missing.

A frantic hunt ensues and though it’s Leda who finds the little girl, she does something odd afterwards. The kid is disconsolate, having lost her doll: Leda finds this too and decides to keep it.

We then, through a series of flashbacks, meet the younger Leda (Jessie Buckley), and find out how she was a reluctant mother who’s still haunted by having dared to put her career first.

The Lost Daughter is based on a cerebral novel by Elena Ferrante, and all events are skewed by Leda’s perspective. Gyllenhaal approaches the story boldly, with vision, but her film sometimes feels over-directed, and while Colman is a wonderful actress, her talent is lent on a little too heavily here.

Rating: Three stars

Don’t Look Up (15A, 145mins)

While Adam McKay’s geopolitical satires can be bracingly effective (The Big Short, Vice), they could never be accused of subtlety. That’s certainly the case with Don’t Look Up, a comedy that uses a speeding comet as a heavy-handed proxy for global warming.

When astronomers Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) discover that a massive comet is on a collision course with Earth, where it will cause extinction-level damage, they rush to The White House to consult with their leader.

But President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) is a wily, principle-free political operator who can only see an opportunity for herself in the impending calamity. And when Kate and Dr Mindy go to the news channels, she is quickly identified as an angry, clever woman and dispensed with, while Dr Mindy falls under the icy spell of newsroom siren Brie Evantee (a well-cast Cate Blanchett).

McKay is right: this is probably how the info-tainment industry will treat ecological disaster — with a mixture of sneers and denial — but Don’t Look Up is clumsy satire, too earnest in its aims to be incisive.

Rating: Three stars