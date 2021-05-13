| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Some Kind of Heaven review: Life is impossibly positive in Florida’s ‘Disneyland for retirees’

Also reviewed: Oxygen and End of Sentence

A scene from documentary Some Kind of Heaven Expand
Dennis, an 81-year-old bachelor living out of a van, searches for a wealthy woman to take care of him in Some Kind of Heaven Expand
Melanie Laurent in sci-fi drama Oxygen Expand
John Hawke and Logan Lerman in End of Sentence Expand

Close

A scene from documentary Some Kind of Heaven

A scene from documentary Some Kind of Heaven

Dennis, an 81-year-old bachelor living out of a van, searches for a wealthy woman to take care of him in Some Kind of Heaven

Dennis, an 81-year-old bachelor living out of a van, searches for a wealthy woman to take care of him in Some Kind of Heaven

Melanie Laurent in sci-fi drama Oxygen

Melanie Laurent in sci-fi drama Oxygen

John Hawke and Logan Lerman in End of Sentence

John Hawke and Logan Lerman in End of Sentence

/

A scene from documentary Some Kind of Heaven

Paul Whitington

Some Kind of Heaven ****

(Curzon Home, iTunes, Amazon, 83mins)

Most Watched

Privacy