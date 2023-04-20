Thorp wears prosthetics for the second half of the movie

Signe (Kristine Kujath Thorp) and Thomas (Eirik Sæther) live lives of bourgeois privilege among the café terraces and high-end galleries of Oslo.

The couple may present to the world the semblance of devotion, but the truth is each holds a resentment towards the other that is all about one-upmanship and scoring points.

From her mundane job as a waitress, Signe looks on as Thomas’s artwork – garish sculptures fashioned out of stolen lounge furniture – begins to make a slight stir among the fickle beard-strokers of Oslo’s contemporary art scene. And she can’t stand it.

One day, a customer is mauled by a dog at her workplace, and Signe finds herself trying to comfort the victim until the ambulance can arrive. After it does and she is given a precautionary look over by paramedics, she notices that suddenly people are interested in her as a figure of heroism.

The attention gives her such a sugar rush that a perverse and all-consuming addiction to its sweet nectar starts to take hold.

Signe’s conviction that she has always been more amusing and interesting than her friends is at last calcifying. Her time has come, and she intends to milk any crumbs of recognition for all they’re worth.

Feigning a nut allergy at a dinner party, she’s able to draw the focus off Thomas’s crowing about his art – so the conversation centres around her.

This is merely the tip of the iceberg, though. She gets wind of a Russian pharmaceutical that has become notorious for causing extensive skin rashes and blisters, and coerces her supplier of party drugs to procure some on the sly.

Soon, Signe’s disfiguring appearance is racking up followers and likes on social media, where her obsession with attention is catalysed. A realm where victimhood tends to be fetishised, social media turns her into a darling of strength and inner beauty who comes to be courted by a fashion brand seeking a woke edge to its marketing.

Doctors, meanwhile, are baffled, allowing her to pass the hideous condition off as a mystery illness unique to her. After journalist friend Marte (Fanny Vaager) agrees to write a tell-all feature about her ‘struggles’, Signe’s mind turns to the possibility of a lucrative book deal.

Marte may be the only bright soul in this world, however, and her research throws up hints that Signe mightn’t be all she seems.

​​Let’s get something straight – characters don’t need to be likeable in order for a film to be.

Signe is a monstrosity of jealousy and self-obsession (and Thomas is not much better). Grossly exaggerated she may be, the character reflects a real malaise in media culture so recognisably hideous it makes us recoil.

We never look away, however. Like Aubrey Plaza’s Instagram loony in Ingrid Goes West (2017), Signe is a satirical vehicle for our modern-day fixation on celebrity and digital narcissism. The difference between that particular anti-heroine and what writer-director Kristoffer Borgli delivers here is that this world is more blackly comic and morally irredeemable.

Bemoan your fondness for scrolling and trashy reality TV all you like – this is another level. And where better to find such a twisted inversion than the clean, pretty, Instagram-friendly streetscapes and balconies of Oslo.

With a decidedly Scandinavian flair for the coldly grotesque, Sick of Myself smears body-horror (Thorp dons prosthetics for much of the second half of the film) and deep personality dysfunction across what we often perceive as among the most functional societies around.

Think a mild David Cronenberg written by Ruben Östlund and you’re somewhere close.

Borgli’s puncturing of the absurd priorities of millennials and Gen Z-ers is pulled off with the considerable help of Thorp, whose centre-stage performance won her a best actress gong at the recent Dublin International Film Festival.

This is built for those who like their satire served cold, and as such, comes with a health warning. So relentlessly lacerating is Signe’s spectacular existential haemorrhage that it could be a revival of some horror-comedy from the heyday of the Grand Guignol.

Of course it’s entertaining – but you laugh and wince, knowing that any chance of a deeper exploration of Signe or some scant salutary wisdom to take home is increasingly unlikely.

Four stars

Selected cinemas; Cert 15 (UK)