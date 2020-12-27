Sexism of the times unites period drama and 'Ripper' documentary

As we struggle to the finish line of 2020, one thing we now know is that we weren't all in this together. Some people had it tougher than others. For the masses of young singletons, deprived of the chance to chat people up in bars, the year was particularly grim, and Netflix has a dollop of fantasy to soothe the pain. Bridgerton is a sex-soaked period drama in which young women's marriage prospects are decided, not by the algorithms of Tinder, but by a committee made up of hot brothers, pushy mothers and meddling aristocrats.

Produced by Shonda Rhimes (of Grey's Anatomy fame) it's based on the series of bestselling novels by Julia Quinn, but there's clearly influences from the likes of Gossip Girl, Jilly Cooper (there are two bare male behinds within the first 10 minutes) and Downton Abbey - Bridgerton's version of blue blood England is no less campy and cartoonish.

The dating desert of 2020 should make this precisely the gauzy dream we needed, but, like a clumsy suitor, Bridgerton is difficult to love. Its most distinctive feature is that it imagines a British high society where racism doesn't exist: the queen is black, as is the main love interest and several of the aristocrats. This makes it very much of the moment - race issues dominated the news in the early part of 2020 and why not imagine a more equitable past, you might say. But there's a feeling with Bridgerton that the makers are picking and choosing with their rewriting of history. Race relations have been solved but its view of women is still steeped in sexism - because that's where the drama lies.

The first episode is taken up with simpering young women sitting around, fretting about their comeliness and weight and a mistress is callously discarded by the series' alpha hunk. Nicola Coughlan, of Derry Girls, is a beacon of loveable humanity in the midst of this stylised rubbish but whether you can enjoy the series as a whole will depend on whether rooting for her character is enough to sustain you.

The death of Peter Sutcliffe, aka, the Yorkshire Ripper - is the jumping-off point for another of Netflix's biggest releases of the month. This series takes a cold, hard look at the sexism of the past. The women, whom Sutcliffe brutally murdered, were of no consequence to the public, we learn, as long as it was known that they were prostitutes, but once he killed an "innocent" girl - 16-year-old Jayne MacDonald - the press had their hook and the pressure was piled on to the police. Directors

Jesse Vile and Ellena Wood do a fantastic job in capturing the seediness and poverty of provincial England of the late 1970s and the cast is impressive: they have interviews with the investigating officers, surviving family members, and journalists who covered the case. But, as with so many Netflix documentaries, there is a sense that, over five episodes, the story is too drawn out, and falls prey to the very sensationalism it's lamenting; It was originally titled Once Upon a Time in Yorkshire but this clearly wasn't as alluringly lurid as The Ripper.

Vile and Wood have said that this isn't a series "about" Sutcliffe and the serial killer himself makes only a belated appearance. The events that shaped his attitudes toward women aren't dealt with. In one way this is understandable, the makers were wary of fuelling his posthumous stardom, but Sutcliffe, despite their protestations, is the star here, and in the end, like Bridgerton, The Ripper feels like it's a victim of being right-on in the wrong way.

