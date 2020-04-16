On August 19, 2003, some six months after the Bush administration's invasion of Iraq, UN Special Envoy Sergio Vieira de Mello was killed in a truck bombing at the Canal Hotel in Baghdad.

Though 21 others died and hundreds were wounded, Vieira de Mello was himself the target: in claiming responsibility, al-Qaeda bigwig Abu Musab al-Zarqawi said that he had been killed for his part in helping East Timor become an independent state, thereby removing it from the friendly embrace of Indonesia, an aggressively Muslim state.

Sergio had been treading a fine line in Iraq between feuding factions, the swaggering ultramontanism of the United States and the conflicting interests of Shias and Sunnis in the aftermath of Saddam Hussein's fall. He believed there was a slender chance of stabilising the country, but his efforts to broker peace and avert years of chaos were ended by that suicide bomb.

In 2008, Samantha Power, Barack Obama's Irish-born advisor and later US Ambassador to the UN, wrote a book about Sergio Vieira de Mello detailing his extraordinary achievements and unwavering dedication to conflict resolution. A year later, Greg Barker made a worthy documentary based on her book and now the director has transposed the tireless Brazilian diplomat's story into this lush but gripping drama.

Barker uses the bombing as a framing device, catching Vieira de Mello's focus and determination in the days and moments before the attack as he attempts to hoodwink the Americans and various Iraqi factions into backing free and fair elections that will lead to imminent independence. After the explosion, as he lies prone on an upper floor, his mind sweeps back over his eventful life, his various successes and failures.

Uppermost in his thoughts is Carolina Larriera (Ana de Armas), an Argentinian UN staffer with whom he's deeply in love, and who's wandering around outside covered in dust and fruitlessly searching for him. Sergio has a wife back in Rio de Janeiro, and two teenage sons he barely knows, but his love for Carolina overwhelmed him when they met for the first time in East Timor.

Expand Close Ana de Armas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ana de Armas

Much of Sergio is set in Timor, that benighted Asian archipelago colonised by the Portuguese and invaded in 1975 by Indonesian forces who unleashed several decades of human rights abuses, torture and killings. Vieira de Mello played a major role in guiding East Timor towards independence, but this is just one example of a 34-year diplomatic career spent troubleshooting in some of the world's most dangerous conflict zones.

We get hints of this: his student activism in Paris in 1968; his time in Bangladesh and Sudan, Rhodesia; his humanitarian efforts during the civil war in Mozambique; his daring decision to hold talks with the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia. From Lebanon to Kosovo, Fiji to Timor, Sergio gained a reputation for being the UN's Mr Fix-it, an idealist with an invaluable flair for pragmatism.

Wagner Moura is very well cast as Sergio, a handsome and even dashing man with public virtues, private foibles. Barker and his writer Craig Borten are careful not to cast him as a saint: when Sergio goes home to Rio to visit his family, his ignorance of his two sons' preferences and personalities is glaring.

But you also get a sense of how profoundly incompatible this kind of work is to any kind of sustained relationship or stable personal life, and how easily it would have been to be attracted to a fellow UN worker who shares his unsettled lifestyle.

Moura, who was so unforgettably nasty as Columbian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix drama Narcos, shows great range here playing a man who's distaste for violence is profound, visceral. Cuban actress De Armas, Daniel Craig's co-star in the recent whodunnit hit Knives Out!, is a suitably ethereal presence as Carolina, whom Sergio is no doubt partly attracted to because he knows their time together is finite. A wandering life has left him incapable of settling, and it's a high price to pay for peacekeeping.

Sergio paid the ultimate price, one of the countless casualties of a pointless war that only served to destabilise an entire region. Barker's film puts a shape on the diplomat's work, and gives his life a painterly glow. It's romantic in parts, takes shortcuts in the service of drama.

But it's a serious film, giving welcome insights into the inner workings of an institution much maligned by that diplomatic genius Donald Trump.

Sergio (Netflix) - 4 stars

Streaming movies: Your guide to all the week’s latest releases online

We Summon The Darkness (Amazon Prime) - 3 stars

Marc Meyers' low-budget horror starts off like every 80s slasher film: it's even set in the 80s and follows three female friends as they head to a heavy metal concert. A satanic cult has been stalking the midwest, and when Alexis (Alexandra Daddario), Val (Maddie Hasson and Beverly (Amy Forsyth) hook up with three men they meet at the gig, one fears the worst. In most slasher films, they'd be lambs to the slaughter, but Meyers wittily subverts the genre and plays with its tired tropes. A sub-plot involving a TV preacher (Johnny Knoxville) is not interesting, but We Summon The Darkness is a funny and knowing little shocker. PW

Guide To Second Date Sex (Amazon, Sky Store, iTunes) - 2 stars

George MacKay is a fine young actor who's shone of late in films like 1917 and True History Of The Kelly Gang. He may, however, secretly be wishing this clumsy relationship comedy had not been released. He is Ryan, a painfully awkward young man whose record with the opposite sex is pitiful. He hopes his luck is about to change when he meets Laura (Alexandra Roach), a pleasant Welsh girl who's pretty neurotic herself. Both go into a second date at Ryan's place with very different ideas of what's supposed to happen: nothing edifying, as it turns out. Based on a play, this is embarrassment comedy that's actually embarrassing. PW

Irish Independent