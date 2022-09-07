See How They Run review: Saoirse Ronan murder mystery is a bit silly but it has legs

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan make a convincing pair as they try to find a killer in See How They Run

(12A, 98mins)

In his 1946 essay Decline of the English Murder, George Orwell pointed out that the most infamous homicides of the 1930s and 40s would not lodge themselves in the public imagination as Victorian and Edwardian high crimes had, for the simple reason that two world wars had made one-off killings seem banal.

Furthermore, the old-fashioned English murders, which often involved poison and were usually motivated by sexual jealousy or class anxiety, had a certain macabre elegance that later crimes lacked.

The murders in See How They Run are coming down with elegance: they happen in West End theatres, or a writer’s country house, and are staged with such panache that it’s hard to get too upset about them. If killing can be charming, Tom George’s film strives for that effect by immersing itself in the world of Agatha Christie, where the corpses are always impeccably dressed.

It’s 1953, and the cast and producers of Ms Christie’s West End hit The Mousetrap are celebrating its 100th show at a lavish party when one of the guests turns up dead. In a helpful prologue, the victim, Leo Kopernick (Adrian Brody), explains how he got there. An obnoxious and misogynistic Hollywood screenwriter hired to adapt The Mousetrap for the screen, Leo has offended just about everyone he’s come across since landing in Blighty, and the list of potential suspects is long.

Sifting through this well-heeled line-up are Scotland Yard hack, Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell), and his keen-as-mustard assistant, Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan). Stoppard drinks, is crippled by self-loathing, and is initially unmoved by the prospect of solving the meaningless murder of an unpleasant man amongst a preening entourage of actors. But Constable Stalker will keep him on his toes, and her enthusiasm is almost infectious.

In a little notebook, she furiously scribbles notes that may or may not have any connection to the actual crime, and any time Stoppard picks a hole in a suspect’s story she leaps into the breach and starts prematurely arresting them. But Stalker too has her achilles heel: among the cast of The Mousetrap is winsome film actor Dickie Attenborough (Harris Dickenson), and the Constable is all-a-flutter whenever the movie star speaks to her.

Neither Dickie nor his wife and fellow actress Sheila Sim (Pearl Chanda) are serious suspects, but practically everyone else in the immediate vicinity is: from the show’s producer Petula Spencer (Ruth Wilson) to movie mogul John Woolf (Reece Shearsmith), who is overseeing a potential film adaptation of Christie’s play with the help of screenwriter Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Oyelowo).

Cocker-Norris, a touchy fellow, reportedly had a stand-up row with the late Leo Kopernick at his Savoy hotel room, and had ample motive for killing the American. As indeed did Petula Spencer, who feared the movie folk were plotting to scupper The Mousetrap’s West End run, which Agatha Christie insists must end before a film version can be contemplated.

And what of Ms Christie herself, who refused to attend the play’s 100th show, and is nowhere to be seen? She will eventually make her entrance, and in most emphatic fashion, in a staged denouement that does not disappoint.

A cynic might point out that See How They Run was only green-lit on foot of the huge success of Rian Johnson’s 2019 big house whodunnit Knives Out, a sequel to which will appear shortly. Be that as it may, for while See How They Run is not quite in that film’s class, its witty screenplay and agile cast do more than enough to justify its existence.

And if some of those players (Wilson, Shearsmith) are a little underused, Dickenson does a marvellous job of catching the late Richard Attenborough’s unique and wavering cadence, while Ronan is superb as the dogged and bright-eyed constable. Her comic timing is excellent, and her character’s ‘helpful’ interjections have a nasty habit of undermining her superior’s investigation.

Video of the Day

This is a silly film, but only in the best possible sense.

Rating: Four stars