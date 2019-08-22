Jumpscares come thick and fast in Scary Stories, an Andre Ovredal horror based on the classic children’s book of the same name.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark review: 'Gets ragged late on but pretty satisfying for the most part'

It’s Halloween, 1968, and a group of curious teenagers have broken into an abandoned house on the outskirts of Mill Valley, Pennsylvania to investigate a local legend about the ghost of an outcast child called Sarah Bellows.

And when the kids find one of Sarah’s journals, the grisly tales within them start coming to pass.

Though it gets a bit ragged late on,Scary Stories is pretty satisfying for the most part: meanwhile, in the background, the real horror story is unfolding - Richard Nixon is being re-elected.

(15A, 107mins)

Irish Independent