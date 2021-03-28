Saoirse and Kate’s archaeology romance has its wicked way with history

Chloë Grace Moretz with the two cartoon heroes in 'Tom and Jerry', Jodie Foster in 'The Mauritanian', and a scene from 'Six Minutes to Midnight'

Ammonite (Three stars, Certificate 16, streaming platforms, including IFI@Home)

Mary Anning was a Victorian-era palaeontologist who scoured the brittle coast of Dorset, England, for fossils in the first half of the 19th century.

She grew up in that part of southern England where her parents collected and sold rocks and fossils to tourists, and in the process uncovered some remarkable prehistoric specimens.

Not surprisingly for the times she lived in, she was excluded from patriarchal scientific officialdom despite being one of the foremost experts in her field.

The family fossil shop she inherited brought in a modest income and she lived in near penury for much of her adult life.

Anning is not known to have married or had any children — but she did have friends and colleagues in the world of science whom she corresponded with regularly.

Among these was Charlotte Murchison, a geologist and artist who spent several weeks with her on an apprenticeship in Dorset.

Her story caught the eye of director Francis Lee, whose debut God’s Own Country (2017) was an intimate study of forbidden love in a downtrodden agrarian setting.

This second outing for the English filmmaker sees him return to similar themes by reimagining the relationship between Anning and Murchison.

Mary (a master class in tension from Kate Winslet) toils away with pickaxe and brush on the mudstone cliffs to the relentless crash of surf behind her. She and her elderly mother (Gemma Jones) live a quiet and loveless existence under the same shop roof.

Into their miserable abode come Charlotte (Saoirse Ronan) and Roderick Murchison (James McArdle). Roderick is keen as mustard to learn all he can from Mary, who grudgingly accepts to let him tag along for a fee.

There is a silent discord between him and his wife that is reflected in Charlotte’s wan stupor, and when Roderick begs Mary to let her stay on when he has to go away, Mary is worried she’ll have to mind the privileged young lady.

That is precisely what happens after Charlotte catches a bad chill and is bedridden. During the convalescence, the pair grow close, and when Charlotte is finally back on her feet, a passionate affair ignites.

Just weeks after The Dig painted stirring romance on an archaeological canvas, Ammonite approaches similar territory, albeit without that other film’s lush warmth. This is a cold, salt-sprayed coastline these characters dwell in, a world of permanent frowns and anaemic pallor.

Just like the characters in God’s Own Country, the eruption of sexual contact here is fast and frenzied as the two women find refuge in each other. Naturally, it threatens to consume them both. There is also the ever-present spectre of that other obsession of Lee’s – class.

Lee has said that his aim was not to make a biopic of Anning, but instead to reconfigure what her personal life may have looked like to flesh her out into more than just a scientific figurehead.

And since, he argues as a self-identifying “queer, working-class filmmaker”, there is no evidence that she was straight, then she might as well have been gay.

How much you enjoy Ammonite will possibly hinge on your attitude to the ethics of Lee’s fast-and-loose attitude to a historical figure who still has living relatives.

Some have voiced criticism about the film’s historical liberties, as well as the point that there is 20 years between the two actresses who are devouring each other.

It is not known whether any of these factors played into Ammonite’s notable absence during the recent Oscar nominations, despite looking the part. What can be said is that it is a competent, finely staged, mood piece with great production values.

While it adheres closely to period drama tropes and has a fairly narrow tonal palette, it does boast a concentrated and smouldering performance from Winslet.

The chemistry between our two leading ladies is less sure, not least the sudden and slightly forced tempo of Charlotte’s all-out seduction of Mary.

A former relationship is hinted at in the role of kindly well-wisher, played by Fiona Shaw, but Mary’s lightning switch from hollow, life-hating husk to ravenous mattress tiger is a bit much.

Like The Dig, the “long-buried” archaeological metaphor is exploited and discarded as if Anning’s ground-breaking achievements in science needed to be sexed-up in order to justify her being the subject of a film.

And given it was many decades after her death before she found the recognition she deserved in life, something about this sits slightly uneasily.

Other movies

Six Minutes to Midnight

(Three stars, Sky Cinema & NOW TV)

Even the stories we think we know well can have unknown elements. It is on one such element of the Second World War that this film, written by Eddie Izzard, Celyn Jones and Andy Goddard, is based.

Goddard directs an interesting fact-based story as opposed to a world-changing event-based one, and it is earnest, slight and enjoyable.

It is August 1939 in Bexhill-on-Sea, the town in which Izzard grew up. At Augusta Victoria College, headmistress Miss Rocholl (Judi Dench) employs a new teacher, Thomas Miller (Izzard).

The college is a finishing school for German girls, all of whom are daughters of high-ranking Nazis. War is just a matter of weeks away and the girls are potential bargaining chips for the British government.

The Germans know this and have their own plans in place. Just as well Mr Miller is more than your average teacher.

The film is modelled on cinema from the time in which it is set. The hero is tremendously heroic, the baddies are tremendously bad — but, fortunately, deliver lots of expository lines before they shoot.

Jim Broadbent pops up as a driver and Dench bustles around as the disingenuous headmistress. It is an easy, Sunday afternoon kind of watch.

The Mauritanian

(Five stars, Amazon Prime, May 1)

Most US political dramas revolve around the wrongdoings of Republican governments. One of the interesting things about Kevin Macdonald’s latest film is that it focuses on injustices perpetrated by the Obama administration.

Written by MB Traven, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, the movie is based on the memoir Guantánamo Diary which tells the story of Mohamedou Ould Salahi’s 14-year detention without charge.

It is accepted that much of what happened in Guantanamo was illegal and, while Obama didn’t set it up, nor did he end it.

The basics of the film are simple. Salahi (a really wonderful Tahar Rahim) has been held in Guantanamo for years when he comes to the attention of lawyer Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster). She and her assistant (Shailene Woodley) set about challenging the legality of his detention.

The army lawyer, Lt Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch) must fight this challenge. They are all shocked by what they discover.

It is a powerful story, well told and with excellent performances. Although somewhat disillusioning, if filmmakers are to highlight wrongdoing it arguably has to be by all sides.

There are some disturbing scenes of torture – but be sure to watch the end credits.

Tom and Jerry

(Three stars, now available, VOD)

Episodes of the original Tom and Jerry cartoon are banned in several countries. Animated characters smoking and drinking were acceptable in the mid twentieth century, that is no longer the case.

There have been objections too to the characters’ unpunished violence.

However, Tom and Jerry’s antagonism, inherent to which are their attempts to thwack each other, is the very essence of T&J. And, in Tim Story’s movie, which is a mix of live-action and animated animals, that essence remains.

Kayla (Chloë Grace Moretz) gets a job at a top NY hotel on the eve of the wedding of the century. Events manager Terence (Michael Peña) doesn’t trust Kayla so she sets about proving herself by catching the wily mouse Jerry — a new and unwelcome guest in the hotel.

Kayla enlists the help of cat Tom and the thwacking begins.

Plotwise the film is thin. The wedding works as a lever for action but as an emotional core to the story it is weak.

There is also a half lesson about working for your goals instead of expecting them to land in your lap. It contains some, but not enough, good lines and Moretz and Peña are good.

Mostly a series of mishaps and chases, Tom and Jerry is fun, but no classic.

