Return to Seoul review: Clash of cultures as a young woman searches for her roots

Selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Having been adopted and raised in France, 25-year-old Freddie (newcomer Park Ji-Min) finds herself in Korea, the country of her birth. A mix-up with the airline is her excuse to her adoptive parents back in France, but we aren’t so sure.

With help from Tena (Guka Han), the sympathetic receptionist at her hotel, Freddie reaches out to a Seoul adoption centre. They agree to pass on a message to her birth parents, but the rules are that they must accept the inquiry before any contact can be facilitated.

When the day comes, Freddie’s estrangement from the culture makes bridging the gap with her birth family (featuring Oj Kwang-Rok of Old Boy) something of an existential struggle.

Cambodian writer-director Davy Chou finds depth and richness in the story of a young woman whose search for her roots makes her feel like a fish out of water. A stew of languages and norms are woven through a film that, aptly, has production elements from Cambodia, France, Belgium and South Korea.

This and Park’s central turn are the chief qualities, but it loses some cohesion in its third act.​​​​

Four stars