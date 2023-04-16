Renfield review: ‘Nicolas Cage is having a blast, I’d love to see whatever film he thinks he’s making’

Films critiqued this week also include ‘Suzume’, ‘One Fine Morning’ and ‘Barber’

We don’t deserve Nicolas Cage. A few years back the charismatic Californian described his angular and occasionally erratic acting style as “Nouveau Shamanic”. Even to those of us who don’t know what that means (he made it up), it makes a lot of sense.

A law unto himself, the Cage man does not mess about. Whatever the role and wherever the road takes him, Cage is all in, and the Academy Award-winning nouveau shaman (still no idea, really) portrays one of horror’s biggest baddies in this barmy, major studio frightener.

If, like so many of us, you thought that a full-throttle Nic Cage might make for a decent Dracula, then you’d be right.

Cage, resplendent in a velvet red suit, complete with the obligatory cape and fangs, is suitably bonkers in Renfield. He looks the part. He sounds it, too, and is as twitchy and terrifying a monster as you’d expect. Alas, we’re genuinely sorry to report – incoming bad pun alert – that the film around him sucks.

The problem with Renfield is that it isn’t a Dracula flick. It is, as the title suggests, a contemporary upgrade that toys with Bram Stoker’s neatly arranged furniture and repositions the characters so that the annoying sidekick is now the annoying protagonist.

Truth be told, the scrappy premise – that Dracula’s long-suffering servant and familiar might begin to resent his moody master – isn’t a terrible one. It just isn’t properly utilised.

Nicolas Cage as Dracula In Renfield

We’re in present-day New Orleans, and one Robert Montague Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) has had enough. The chap only stopped by Drac’s Transylvania mansion to conduct a spot of business. He used to be a plucky real estate agent with a wife, a daughter and big plans for their future. But that was decades ago, and poor Renfield has since spent a lifetime hiding in the shadows, nibbling on creepy-crawlies (they give him superpowers) and hand-delivering warm-blooded meals to his horrible boss.

How did he and Dracula end up in New Orleans? It’s not important. What matters is that a) the Count is in a bad way (he got caught in the sun), and b) Renfield has joined a support group for people looking to improve their self-esteem and/or escape abusive relationships.​

His motives aren’t entirely honest to begin with, and Renfield uses these meetings to track down bad eggs for his master to feed on. Eventually, he begins opening up about his own rotten relationship. Things get complicated when Renfield somehow becomes entangled in a tricksy crime web that involves a violent mobster (Ben Schwartz’s Teddy Lobo) and an angry traffic cop (Awkwafina’s Rebecca Quincy), with whom he is besotted.

That noise you hear up ahead is a promising feature losing the run of itself with one too many unnecessary sub plots. Brace yourself for impact.

Nicolas Cage is an obvious choice for Dracula

Directed by Chris McKay, Renfield isn’t an aggressively bad film, but instead, a staggeringly pointless one. Think Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s What We Do in the Shadows, minus the wit, charm and glittering playfulness. We cannot fault an exemplary cast for their committed efforts. Cage rolls his tongue and scrunches up his face in all the right ways. He’s having a blast, and I’d love to see whatever film he thinks he’s making.

Hoult, too, is a likeable, lively lead. With a smarter script, and a steadier base, his Renfield might have soared. It’s the same for the fabulous Awkwafina, a terrific performer with awesome comic chops. One need only look to her breakout role in Crazy Rich Asians to see what she’s capable of when armed with a funnier, snappier screenplay.

This one, penned by Ryan Ridley and based on an original concept by Robert Kirkman, struggles to justify its existence and the film relies heavily on choppily edited bouts of gory, cartoon violence. It’s a bit of a mess.

What if Renfield had stuck to its original premise? Imagine the fun McKay and his cast might have had with a sarky, self-aware film about an immortal, fly-eating lackey, slowly adapting to a world without his blood-sucking master in it. It could have been special.

Instead, we’re constantly interrupted by some clumsy crime yarn about a cop and a gangster and their complicated family lives. That’s not what we came for. That isn’t comedy horror. Like I said, we don’t deserve Nicolas Cage – and he deserves better than whatever this is.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Also on release

Makoto Shinkai's jaw-on-the-floor anime Suzume

Suzume Four stars Now showing; Cert 12A

Suzume lives with her aunt in suburban Japan. Her life is that of any other 17-year-old – until she discovers she’s the only one in her class who’s able to see a strange worm-like energy spike towering up into the sky during an earthquake.

The revelation comes one morning after encountering a lone wanderer called Sota, who is trying to track down a series of magic doors across the land. These are portals to a dimension called the Ever-After. If the doors are left open, the catastrophic energy worms might enter the real world and unleash chaos.

After Sota is magically transformed into a small three-legged chair by a talking cat (you read that correctly), Suzume embarks on a mission to help him find all the doors before it’s too late.

Writer-director Makoto Shinkai’s anime jewel is a magic-realism epic, inspired by the 2011 tsunami, Japan’s plummeting birth rate, and urban dereliction.

As a coming-of-ager about an orphan discovering they’re special enough to save the world, its nuts and bolts perhaps aren’t hugely original. What certainly is, however, is the fantastical beauty and sheer, jaw-on-the-floor sweep of the animation. Hilary White

One Fine Morning Four stars Selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Recent dramas from François Ozon and Gaspar Noé have seen old age and infirmity placed at the heart of storylines. Writer-director Mia Hansen-Løve (Eden, Bergman Island) now looks to be the latest filmmaker from the French-speaking world to inflict a fading parent on a main character.

A single mum whose elderly father (Pascal Greggory) is rapidly fading away to dementia, Sandra (the always excellent Léa Seydoux) is up against it.

Out and about one day, she bumps into Clément (Melvil Poupaud), a jet-setting geologist and friend of her late husband. A mutual attraction flowers, and the pair embark on a passionate affair. The catch is that Clément is still married – but with everything a struggle in Sandra’s life, she can’t help but contemplate the promise of a new start with him.

One Fine Morning slides along so smoothly that you barely notice the steady control being exerted from behind the camera. This is top-drawer urban drama for grown-ups, one that presents real people negotiating key crossroads in life. Hard to fault – and that’s before you consider Seydoux’s adroit performance. Hilary White

Barber Two stars In cinemas; Cert 15A

Spare a thought for poor Val Barber. With better timing, a tighter screenplay and heftier resources, this frazzled Dublin detective could have been a contender. There is, after all, a decent premise bubbling beneath Fintan Connolly and Fiona Bergin’s shaky noir about an ex-garda-turned-private gumshoe.

Barber (coolly portrayed by Aidan Gillen) is essentially an Irish Marlowe – a moody, watchful type who makes a living investigating low-level insurance fraudsters. When a wealthy widow (Deirdre Donnelly) asks him to find her missing granddaughter, Barber wonders why she hasn’t gone to the police.

She has, but they’re not taking it seriously – a sign, perhaps, that this is no ordinary case. Is Barber the only man for the job? Maybe, but his private life (enter a secret male lover, and a daughter recovering from a road accident) might also require a bit of attention.

Fascinating stuff, but Barber is awkwardly scripted and struggles to mine compelling drama from a rich set-up. The central mystery, too, is a tad underpowered, and the clunky Covid theme (the film was shot between lockdowns) gets annoying after a while. Pity. Chris Wasser​