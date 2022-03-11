Red Rocket movie review: Irreverent porn star drama journeys through the bleak underbelly of America

Red Rocket (18, 130mins)

For much of Sean Baker’s chaotic underclass drama Red Rocket, the conversation revolves around the elephant in the room — Mikey Davies’ penis.

Eventually, we get to see it, flopping about majestically as he escapes naked from yet another scrape, charging down an open road like a drug-addled maniac. Once, that organ was his meal ticket, but now Mikey’s options are narrowing.

Sean Baker is one of the most distinctive voices in independent American cinema, a kind of X-rated Dickens whose subjects are the marginalised, the downtrodden, the ever growing number excluded from the American dream.

In his 2015 film Tangerine, it was transgender sex workers in Los Angeles, in The Florida Project (2017), it was the child of an unemployed stripper. And if anything, the backdrop to Red Rocket is even bleaker.

When a bus pulls into Texas City, a toned but ragged man gets off. It’s Mikey (Simon Rex), on his uppers, who staggers across town, past ugly banks of refineries and petrochemical factories, to the rundown house where his ex-wife lives.

Lexi (Bree Elrod) wants nothing to do with him, and nor does her wily, chain-smoking mother, Lil (Brenda Deiss). But Mikey doesn’t give up and is oddly hard to resist: before you know it, he has his feet under the table and is planning his ‘showbiz’ comeback.

By showbiz, we mean the porn industry, in which Mikey was something of a legend for many years. His stage name was ‘Saber’, which leaves little to the imagination, and at various points, Mikey will allude to numerous triumphs at the porn Oscars. Now though, he’s a has-been, run out of Los Angeles for reasons never specified, easily imagined.

As he looks for odd-jobs around Texas, it’s hard to explain the 17-year gap on his CV, so hard in fact that he ends up telling potential employers the truth: “Look me up online.” They’re shocked when they do.

To make ends meet, he starts shifting weed for local drug dealer Leondria (Judy Hill), but Mikey’s still dreaming, and when he meets 17-year-old waitress Strawberry (Suzanna Son), he reckons he’s found himself the next big star.

Sadly, Mikey means porn star, but as Strawberry looks around the grotesque and polluted town she calls home, a career in simulated sex doesn’t sound so bad.

In Red Rocket, Baker has interspersed the odd actor with a cast of amateurs, much as Chloe Zhao did in Nomadland. This, however, is a very different film: a salty, irreverent, digressive journey through the oiliest corner of America’s underbelly.

Simon Rex is a sort of actor, a former MTV VJ and rapper who has appeared in the Scary Movie franchise. He also dabbled in porn and so is a perfect fit for Mikey, an absurd and histrionic character whose indomitable optimism is almost admirable. Almost, because Mikey is self-centred, incapable of processing the effect his chaotic lifestyle has on those around him.

Out of convenience, he begins sleeping with his ex-wife, who seems to actually care about him. But Lexi’s ma Lil is never fooled and throws him withering glances as they watch daytime TV together. In a town where nothing ever changes, hope has vanished and the Texas City underclass use drugs, alcohol, sex and television to make their lives bearable.

No wonder Mikey’s so keen on escaping and he convinces himself that managing Strawberry could be the key to his revival. Suzanna Son, a young actress Baker spotted on an LA sidewalk, is very good as the pretty waitress, who’s hungry for experience, and begins a relationship with the forty-something Mikey mainly out of boredom.

When they’re at her house one day, she sits down at the piano and sings a touching song she wrote herself: Strawberry has actual talent, but of course Mikey doesn’t even notice.

In Red Rocket, Baker depicts a culture that’s bereft of ideas and burning out fast, the kind of culture that produces a creature like Mikey ‘Saber’ Davies, an empty vessel with a very large schlong.

Rating: Four stars

The Adam Project (Netflix, 106mins)

No matter the movie, no matter the screenplay, Ryan Reynolds always plays the same person: the glib and mouthy wise-ass who has to have the last word.

In The Adam Project, he’s futuristic wise-ass Adam Reed, who in a rushed opening sequence, steals a hi-tech rocket and travels back in time to 2022. He’s searching for his missing wife (Zoe Saldana), but instead runs into his 12-year-old self (Walter Scobell), a cocky twerp who’s always in trouble in school and is the bane of his mother’s life.

She is played by Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo plays Adam’s elusive dad and Catherine Keener is Maya Sorian, a futuristic baddie who returns from 2050 to find Adam and kill him.

Meanwhile, Adam, along with his younger self, has disappeared back to 2018 to stop time travel ever being invented. Confused? You will be: cobbled together from bits of Back To The Future and a dozen other sci-fi staples, The Adam Project is a laboured, derivative and fairly witless family fantasy filled with lazy sci-fi action sequences and disastrously lacking in charm.

Rating: Two stars

Foscadh (16, 93mins)

A haunting rural drama that seems of another time, Sean Breathnach’s Foscadh is set in the hills of Connemara and stars Dónall Ó Héalai as John Cunliffe, a lonely and awkward young man who comes back to the homestead one afternoon to find his mother dead.

He’s come into a small fortune, a fact bitterly resented by some locals, one of whom beats him half to death. While recovering in hospital, John is befriended by Dave (Cillian O Gairbhi), a slacker patient, and also by Sióbhan (Fionnuala Flaherty), his nurse.

At home in nature, all at sea in social situations, John is susceptible to bad advice, which is offered in bucketfuls by Dave. He falls for Sióbhan, who is patient with his clumsiness, but meanwhile, the vultures are circling, hoping to wheedle him out of his land.

Ó Héalai, who so impressed in Arracht, is compelling as the otherworldly John, and Flaherty is outstanding as Sióbhan, an earthy woman who has all the moxie John lacks. And if Foscadh’s plot wanders towards platitude now and then, it’s a solid piece, beautifully photographed.

Rating: Three stars