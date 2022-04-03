| -2.3°C Dublin

Rebellion review: Warts-and-all documentary exposes the eco-warrior movement

Extinction Rebellion climate change activists protest in the UK Expand

Hilary White

Rebellion Four stars Netflix; no cert

When Brendan Behan quipped about the first item on the Republican agenda being the split, he might as well have been speaking about any group of impassioned zealots sparking off one another.

