Parallel Mothers is Almodóvar’s latest labour of love that truly delivers

Parallel Mothers Four stars In selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Janis (Penélope Cruz) is an independent photographer in her early 40s. When we meet her, she is busily snapping profile shots of Arturo (Israel Elejalde), a forensic archaeologist campaigning to uncover the countless victims of the Spanish civil war buried in unmarked graves.

This is something close to Janis’s heart, given an atrocity in her home village that saw an ancestor interred in a mass grave. She becomes drawn to Arturo, and after falling into bed together becomes pregnant by him.

Arturo’s wife is undergoing cancer treatment and this, he says, rules him out of being a stable father.

Janis is undeterred and goes ahead with the pregnancy regardless. She ends up sharing a maternity wardroom with teenage mother-to-be Ana (Milena Smit) who she takes under her wing.

Both women deliver their respective babies at the same moment, and comfort one another as their infants are briefly taken away for precautionary observation.

A visit by Arturo to meet the newborn sows a seed of doubt in Janis’s head after he professes to seeing nothing recognisable in the baby. Her worst fears are confirmed by a maternity test – there’s been a hospital mix-up.

Having bonded so strongly with the wee one, however, she decides to bury the fact and change phone numbers.

Following a chance encounter with Ana many months later, Janis comes to suspect that the troubled adolescent girl and she are connected in a way that it would not be sporting to fully divulge here.

Only a filmmaker as audacious as Pedro Almodóvar could bookend a maternity-themed melodrama with the plight of the families of Spain’s wartime “disappeared”. Attempting it is one thing – making the whole sit together so that any seams are barely noticeable is another.

Thematically, you’re not immediately sure what these disparate worlds – mass graves of Franco’s victims, two mothers who become tethered to each other through a cruel twist of fate – have to say about one another.

But as the credits close and the deeply moving sensations of this film stay in your mind, you realise that tiny bells were chiming here and there linking Janis’s family history to her family future.

Chief among them is repressed trauma, buried secrets, and the putting on of brave faces while skeletons rattle in the cupboard.

Irish audiences might feel a nerve or two touched in relation to our own clerical horrors. Spain consciously ‘forgot’ after Franco’s rule so that society could move on. Janis does something similar here with her own truth.

Weighty stuff you might think for a writer-director who built a name for himself with sex comedies (Matador, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!), quirky melodrama (High Heels, the brilliant All About My Mother) and off-kilter thrillers (The Skin I Live In).

Almodóvar can elicit as many eyerolls as plaudits in his native Spain, but to the rest of us he is a filmmaker who has defined modern European cinema.

Over a four-decade career, his films in this century in particular (Volver, Pain and Glory) have shown the boldness of his vision – the vivid colour, the campness, the artistry – wedding more naturally to the themes he often returns to.

Heroic women (2016’s Julieta also dealt with a maternal estrangement) and lousy menfolk are a mainstay, and you can be sure that sex, food and other hedonisms will nuzzle their way into his immaculately arranged sets and cast members.

Characters such as Janis – in the grip of unenviable heartache – tend to remain not only forward-looking in Almodóvar’s unique worldview but also good-looking.

After seven films together, Cruz is Almodóvar’s long-time muse and his gift to the world. She is the powerful and compelling engine that Parallel Mothers runs on. It happens to be the second title this year (after recent spy romp The 355) where maternity is central to her character.

She is drawn to mother roles, she has said, but reportedly emptied the tank like never before for the part of Janis. Her co-star Smit, meanwhile, is a quietly hypnotic counterpoint as the lost soul she collides with.

With its plaintive, almost soapy narrative, gorgeous exterior, and sensitive denouement, Almodóvar is at his very best on this, his 22nd feature outing.

And while the links between Spain’s dark history and the central motherhood plot might not appear apparent, let alone robust, at first glance, the spaces between reveal an aching level of humanity at work.

Also viewing

Singing porcupine Ash is voiced by Scarlett Johansson in Sing 2

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Singing porcupine Ash is voiced by Scarlett Johansson in Sing 2

Sing 2

Three stars;

In cinemas nationwide;

Matthew McConaughey returns as cinema’s best-dressed theatre-owning koala bear. After all, once the 2016 cartoon jukebox musical Sing took an eye-watering $600m in receipts, a sequel was inevitable.

This time around, our anthropomorphic animal pals take their show on the road, trying out for a major gig in Redshore City (animated Vegas, basically). And whaddaya know? Arctic wolf media mogul, Jimmy Crystal (Bobby Cannavale), decides to take a chance on Buster Moon (McConaughey) and his ragtag band of musical outcasts.

There is just one problem: Buster lied about the star of his new show. He says he can get reclusive rock star lion Clay Calloway (Bono), to feature. But Clay hasn’t been seen in 15 years – and if Buster doesn’t deliver, he’ll have to answer to a big, bad wolf.

Much like its noisy, hyperactive predecessor, Sing 2 is constantly turned up to 11, and its shuffling songbook – from 1970s rock to modern pop – is all over the shop. And I don’t see the point of Bono voicing a character if he’s not going to sound like Bono (you’ll see what I mean).

Still, the jokes work, it looks terrific and its heart is in the right place. In a word? Grand.

Dylan Penn and Sean Penn in 'Flag Day'

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dylan Penn and Sean Penn in 'Flag Day'

Flag Day

Two stars

In selected cinemas / On demand; Cert 15

What went wrong here, then? Sean Penn directs and stars in this disappointingly wishy-washy display that – though brimming with talent behind and in front of the camera – struggles to find its feet.

Dylan Penn takes the lead as Jennifer Vogel, real-life journalist and daughter of conman John Vogel (portrayed by Sean Penn). Yes, the real-life Penns are playing father and daughter on screen, too.

Flag Day is an unusual feature about an unusual family, as told through folksy montages and dream-like vignettes. John is a bit of a head-the-ball – he’s involved in some shady dealings, and he’s almost always missing for the big moments in his children’s lives.

When Jennifer is a teenager, she goes to live with her old man and – for a minute or two – things are fine. But when John ends up in prison, she discovers uncomfortable truths about dad.

Taking its cue from Vogel’s memoir, Flim-Flam Man: The True Story of My Father’s Counterfeit Life, the movie arms itself with a fascinating, fact-based tale. It’s poorly told, however, and Penn’s clumsy and confusing melodrama – though well performed – occasionally resembles a music video.

A terrible mess.

Peter Coonan cnnfronts Seán T Ó Meallaigh in a scene from 'Doineann'

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Peter Coonan cnnfronts Seán T Ó Meallaigh in a scene from 'Doineann'

Doineann

Two stars

In cinemas; Cert 15A

When investigative journalist Tomás (Peter Coonan) discovers his wife and child have vanished from their remote island home, he does what any normal person would do under such circumstances: he panics.

Reporting the disappearance to Labhaoise (Bríd Brennan), the island’s retired policewoman, Tomás then leads the way in a community-wide search for his wife Siobhán (Clare Monnelly), who he fears is suffering with postnatal depression.

The questions pile up. Might the incident be connected to Tomás’s work? Is there something, ahem... fishy with the local ferryman? A storm is on the way – what happens if it arrives before Tomás finds his family?

There is enormous potential in Aislinn Clarke’s twisty, Irish-language screenplay, and – for a while, at least – director Damian McCann makes the most of it. Somewhere around the midway mark, however, Doineann (Irish for ‘stormy weather’) comes off the boil, succumbing to a silly, shoddy and frustratingly underdeveloped second half.

Worse still, A shouty Coonan overeggs the pudding, and McCann’s film is all talk and little action. Nice set-up – shame about the pay-off.