Operation Mincemeat movie review: Ian Fleming-inspired ruse to fool Nazis is stranger than fiction

Also reviewed this week: The Northman and The Lost City

Matthew Macfadyen (right) and Colin Firth (centre) look over plans for Operation Mincemeat Expand
Kelly Macdonald as Jean Leslie in Operation Mincemeat Expand
Alexander Skarsgård in The Northman Expand
Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock in The Lost City Expand

Matthew Macfadyen (right) and Colin Firth (centre) look over plans for Operation Mincemeat

Paul Whitington

Operation Mincemeat (12A, 128mins)

On April 30, 1943, the body of a British Army officer was washed ashore on a beach in Huelva, Andalucia, southern Spain.

