Operation Mincemeat movie review: Ian Fleming-inspired ruse to fool Nazis is stranger than fiction

Operation Mincemeat (12A, 128mins)

On April 30, 1943, the body of a British Army officer was washed ashore on a beach in Huelva, Andalucia, southern Spain.

Documents found on the corpse revealed it to be one Major William Martin, who was carrying an attaché case containing top secret plans for an Allied invasion of Greece.

The tide of the war was beginning to turn and the German high command were expecting an Allied offensive somewhere in the Mediterranean.

They presumed the point of attack would be Sicily, and had bolstered defences there accordingly, but the information recovered on Major Martin aimed to convince the Nazis otherwise.

It was all a lie. Major Martin was a fictional creation and the whole thing had been dreamt up by a Naval Intelligence team that included James Bond creator Ian Fleming. The ensuing success of this crazy plan was nothing short of a miracle, and John Madden’s winningly old-fashioned drama Operation Mincemeat deftly tells its story.

It’s been told before on-screen in Ronald Neame’s rather stolid 1956 account of the incident, The Man Who Never Was, but Operation Mincemeat has more freedom of movement: all the key players are now dead, and recent declassification of government files has revealed more detail about the operation, including the body’s true identity.

That was long a disputed mystery, but we now know he was Glyndwr Michael, a homeless Welshman who died after eating rat poison.

Johnny Flynn is Ian Fleming, our raffish narrator, second in command to John Godfrey (Jason Issacs), the ruthless and much-feared Director of Naval Intelligence.

In 1939, Godfrey had circulated a paper which came to be known as the ‘Trout memo’, which compared deception of the enemy to trout-fishing, and outlined various ways in which the Nazis might be profitably misled.

In October, 1942, an RAF flight lieutenant and counter-intelligence operative called Charles Cholmondeley (Matthew Macfadyen) floated the plan of placing false papers on a dead body. Godfrey hated the idea, but to his amazement, Winston Churchill gave it the thumbs up.

Churchill was deeply worried that the Allied plan for an invasion of Sicily was so obvious that Axis forces would be ready for it, meaning huge casualties.

Naval Intelligence officer Ewen Montagu (Colin Firth) was seconded to work with Cholmondeley on the wheeze, now given the grisly title ‘Operation Mincemeat’. Fleming would also be involved, along with two women from Naval Intelligence’s secretarial corps, Hester Leggett (Penelope Wilton) and Jean Leslie (Kelly Macdonald).

The level of planning was remarkable. Once the right body was found, Montagu and the team created a ‘legend’ for their imaginary soldier, William Martin.

They gave him love letters, and a fictional girlfriend, Pam, with a photo he would carry, supplied by Leslie.

It’s a marvellous story, one even a writer as fanciful as Ian Fleming couldn’t have made up, and Madden and screenwriter Michelle Ashford do a solid job of telling it.

Tentative forays are made into the private lives of the main characters: Cholmondeley is lonely, Montagu unhappily married, and both are smitten with Jean, who is flattered but elusive.

One gets the sense too, that this is a plan no one feels particularly proud of. Deception never feels particularly honourable and there’s also the matter of poor Glyndwr Michael, a forgotten man who died in appalling circumstances and did not consent to the posthumous mobilisation of his person.

On the other hand, in death, Glyndwr was ennobled as the Allies attempted to save the lives of thousands of soldiers in Sicily.

Madden’s film is a comfortable watch, elegantly played by its ensemble cast, who do this strange story justice.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Rating: Three stars

The Northman (16, 137mins)

Shakespeare robbed most of his plots, including Hamlet, which was based on a Norse saga. That sorry tale forms the core of Robert Eggers’ remarkable and unflinchingly brutal epic, which stars a bulked-up Alexander Skarsgård as Amleth, a Viking warrior prince.

As a child, Amleth watched his uncle, Fjölnir (Klaes Bang) murder his father, King Aurvandil (Ethan Hawke) and usurp his queen (Nicole Kidman) and throne. Now fully grown and furious, Amleth tracks Fjölnir down on a remote Icelandic farm.

What happens next is not pretty, as all manner of bloody indignities are inflicted on the bodies of Amleth’s enemies, some of which he strings up into a kind of charnel house art installation.

Eggers is a skilful and imaginative director, and his films achieve almost unbearable levels of intensity: The Northman is a brilliantly realised saga that burrows its way to the heart of the Viking sensibility.

The violence, though, is relentless. I’m sure it’s entirely legitimate to wallow in the full horror of the human condition: I’m not sure how helpful it is though.

Rating: Four stars​​​​​​​

The Lost City (12A, 112mins)

Hollywood makes so comparatively few comedies now that those it does produce are painfully self-conscious and flog the hell out of every scenario.

There are numerous moments in the Nee brothers’ The Lost City when their frothy pudding gets over-egged, but luckily for them, a master comic actress is on the case, and Sandra Bullock wrings full value from her role.

Bestselling author Loretta Sage (Bullock) has become a recluse since her husband’s death, and announces that her latest ‘Dash McMahon’ adventure-romance novel will be her last.

Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), a book cover model who’s become the face of Loretta’s hero Dash, is not pleased, but before you know it, the pair have been sucked into a real-life adventure on a remote island involving lost treasure and a mad billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe).

It’s fun for the most part, borrowing shamelessly from Indiana Jones movies and Romancing The Stone. And Brad Pitt makes a hilarious cameo as Jack Trainer. When Loretta asks Trainer why he’s so handsome, he replies cryptically, “my father was a weatherman”.

Rating: Three stars