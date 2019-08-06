The joy and idiocy of love at first sight is brilliantly captured by Harry Wootliff in this compelling, touching drama that veers off in unexpected directions.

Only You review: 'The joy and idiocy of love at first sight is brilliantly captured'

When Elena (Laia Costa) and Jake (Josh O’Connor) meet while fighting over a late night taxi in Glasgow on New Year’s Eve, they’re both instantly smitten.

But when Jake tells Elena he’s 26, she panics and claims she’s 29. She’s really 35, and when the sweet and utterly sincere Jake finds out, he immediately starts worrying about her biological clock, and suggests they start a family.

This well-intentioned notion will cause all manner of problems for the couple in this soulful, well made and beautifully acted film.

(15A, 119mins)

