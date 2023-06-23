No Hard Feelings review: Everybody will be offended by this film

In cinemas, Cert 16

I’m trying to find something to like about this icky, idiotic film. And I guess the male lead, Andrew Barth Feldman, has a nice singing voice.

We hear it when Percy (Feldman’s character) tries to impress Maddie (a hopeless Jennifer Lawrence) at a fancy restaurant.

She dares him to perform – he provides a tasteful cover of a Hall & Oates classic. It’s about the only tolerable scene in this rotten, reckless display from Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky.

Maddie, a Montauk Uber driver with more problems than we can count, has had her car repossessed. Hardly an ideal event – and she might lose her house next.

Thus, she decides to answer a barmy Craigslist ad. A couple of wealthy locals (Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti) are worried about their socially awkward 19-year-old son, Percy, and are looking for an older woman to “date his brains out” in exchange for a car.

Obviously, Percy is kept in the dark about what his parents are intending – so you can imagine his surprise when Maddie shows up and tries to force herself on the chap.

Problematic stuff, painfully unfunny too – and this charmless, obnoxious comedy made me physically uncomfortable.

If I wasn’t on the job, I’d have walked out. An unmitigated disaster.

One star