Night School movie review: 'Schmaltzy, cliché riddled, slapstick, over-milked, fart-joke comedy'

KEVIN Hart is a naturally funny guy. A clip has been trending this week of him running around The Jimmy Fallon Show to get away from scary creatures produced live on air by Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s kid. “Just close your eyes and put your hands out,” says Jimmy. “Not gonna happen,” says Hart, backing away. “That’s how black people die in horror movies.”

It’s Hart doing what Hart does best, physical, reactive comedy; the guy outside his comfort zone, a fish out of water, which is probably why he’s been cast in a succession of movies that mine that trope, notably Central Intelligence (2016), which didn’t entirely shame itself at the box office, in which he was an unadventurous accountant, dragged kicking and screaming into the CIA.

Ride Along (2014), and the even less illustrious Ride Along 2 (2016), with Hart as a security guard trying to impress Ice Cube’s street-seasoned cop, were total stinkers — as was the god-awful Get Hard (2014) with Will Ferrell. But sometimes, the best way to make people forget something terrible you’ve done is to go do something worse — and in that, Night School passes with flying colours.

Not to say Night School is nearly as wretched, cynical or offensive as Get Hard, by any stretch of the imagination (imagination, in fact, is precisely what it lacks). It’s simply weak and dumb, rather like we’re led to believe Teddy might be, the whining mother’s boy played by Hart who frets about the school test he needs to pass in order to graduate high school.

We know it’s not going to go well, otherwise this would be a mercifully shorter and less painfully predictable movie.

Numbers and figures on the test lift off the page and hover around Teddy’s head where he swats at them unconvincingly. Giving up, he tries to save face with an awkward outburst and is promptly ejected, officially a drop-out.

A mere 17 years later, he’s salesman of the year, every year, at BBQ City and has a sports car and a beautiful girlfriend who he duly proposes to, after hours, back-lit by a hundred flickering gas barbecues, just before inadvertently blowing up the entire store.

Out of work and in hock to a ridiculously expensive engagement ring, he does what any desperate wheeler dealer would do: hits his old school mate up for a job in hedge fund management, who’d love to hire him, if only Teddy had graduated high school.

See where we’re headed? Hmm. Wonder if there’ll be a class of wacky misfits there?

It’s clear that things aren’t going to get much better for Teddy any time soon, especially on the education front, and so he masterminds a plan that ultimately leaves him and the rest of the class in trouble with school authorities.

But like most movies of this ilk, there might be a road to redemption up for grabs.

So do they pass the final test? This reviewer can’t advise that you bother to find out, unless you’re the kind of viewer to assign an A+ all round for schmaltzy, cliché riddled, slapstick, over-milked, fart-joke comedy.

