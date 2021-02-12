New of the World review: Tom Hanks saddles up for an old-fashioned western with echoes of modern-day America

New of the World ****

(Netflix, 118mins)

Has a feature film been made in America over the last few years that doesn’t somewhere contain a Trump analogy? There’s even one in Paul Greengrass’s News of the World, a dusty western set way back in 1870, when a newly United States was in the midst of painful post-war construction.

With no soldering left to do, Confederate army captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd (Tom Hanks) now makes a living travelling around his native Texas reading newspaper stories to curious, illiterate crowds. For them, he is a grizzled conduit to the wider world, but those in authority reckon they can decide what news is fake and what is real.

At one point, Kidd is detained by the boss of a breakaway town run by a militia intent on excluding all outsiders (ie, non-whites). Ordered to give the news, the captain reads a restless crowd the story of a mining disaster caused by greedy employers. The boss calls this incendiary story fake, and a riot ensues.

America’s problems are old, not new, but in the 1870s they were at least easier to see.

Captain Kidd, a weary warrior, must live with the arrogance and corruption of the Union regime that now rules the old South, and is quietly shocked by the cruel treatment of Native Americans.

Not everyone who fought for the South did so in defence of slavery, and Kidd is appalled when he comes across a lynched black man by the side of a road.

Nearby he finds a young girl of 11 or 12 (Helena Zengel), startlingly blonde but dressed in the hides of the Kiowa tribe. She speaks their language too, but Kidd eventually finds out that the girl is by birth German; her settler parents were murdered when she was small, and she was taken in by a Kiowa family.

Her real name is Johanna, but to her the Kiowa are her real people, and she kicks up a fuss when she finds out that Kidd intends to reunite her with her extended family.

Kidd is only doing it because no one else will, and he fears what will happen to Johanna if he doesn’t find her some kind of sanctuary.

She has an aunt and uncle living near San Antonio, but getting there will not be easy, and they run into trouble on the lawless Texan back roads early and often.

They’re followed out of a frontier town by three ragged Confederate veterans who first offered to buy Johanna and now intend to take her by force. When they’re cornered, the captain and the girl take cover in high rocks and a one-sided gun battle ensues.

Kidd only has buckshot in his shotgun, but Johanna shows him an old Kiowa trick of using coins as deadly ammunition. Thereafter, a tentative partnership grows.

This being a Paul Greengrass film, one would expect non-stop action, with close-quarters fighting, but that gun battle is the only out-and-out action scene in this surprisingly old-fashioned, elegiac western.

Hanks, that jovial rock of decency at the heart of American cinema, has the same Mount Rushmore-esque aura of integrity as classic western actors like James Stewart and Gary Cooper.

But to that he adds a quiet vulnerability: through News of the World he slowly lets us know that Kidd is as damaged as the little girl he is protecting.

So far as I know this is the first western Hanks has made, but he looks as at home on a horse as he does anywhere else. He is for me the pre-eminent screen performer of his generation, so good his acting is often overlooked.

Playing across from him is the very talented young German actress Helena Zengel, who communicates her emotions powerfully while speaking in tongues.

News of the World is a quiet film, with a spare plot and a haunting sense of loss. Kidd has lost his sense of place, Johanna has been ripped from one family, then another, and the country they travel across is scarred by war.

One conflict (the civil war) has ended, but another (the so-called Indian wars) would rage on for several decades, erasing whole tribes from the face of the earth, and herding survivors on to barren reservations.

At one point Kidd and Johanna encounter a displaced Kiowa party, who treat them kindly before disappearing forever into the misty plains.

Greenland ***

(Amazon Prime, 119mins)

The next time someone says to you “2021 huh — what else can go wrong?”, point them in the general direction of Greenland.

A glum but efficient action thriller, it imagines the kind of chaos that might ensure if the Earth got hit by an asteroid. The good folk of Tampa, Florida are going about their sunlit business when a comet fragment vaporises the unfortunate city and large parts of the surrounding state.

The reverberations are felt in nearby Atlanta, where structural engineer John Garrity (Gerard Butler) is informed that he, his wife (Morena Baccarin) and young son (Roger Dale Floyd) have been cleared to board a US government evacuation flight.

On the way, the Garritys get separated, and all witness the depths to which humanity can sink when social constraints are obliterated. Meanwhile, the cosmos continues to pelt the planet with bits of comet and molten debris.

When you hear the name Gerard Butler, you think of bulging biceps and gory fight sequences, but here he is subdued, almost human, and Greenland is a well-made disaster flick that will give you something entirely new to worry about. Hooray.

Eastern ****

(IFI@home, 78mins)

Mediterranean clan vendettas are starkly transposed to a plush Polish suburb in Piotr Adamski’s pithy absurdist thriller.

For reasons that are never entirely made clear, a fierce blood feud has existed for decades between the Nowaks and the Kowalskis.

Murder begets murder as the families jostle for power, and when the Kowaks’ son dies at the hands of Klara Kowalska (Paulina Krzyzanska), a fun-loving teenager, everyone knows a response will be required.

Problem is, Kowak Senior is not able-bodied enough to take the necessary revenge, so the hit falls to his daughter Ewa (Maja Pankiewicz). This is a source of shame in a community whose swaggering males consider females innately inferior.

And while Ewa sets out determined to prove herself worthy, she eventually begins to wonder if killing Klara is really going to solve her problems.

Adamski is a conceptual artist by trade (if that is a trade), and brings a cool irony to his story, which reminds you of recent Greek iconoclasts.

One wonders, too, if Adamski isn’t having a pop at the rise of ugly and reductive far-right politics in his native land.