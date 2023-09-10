My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 review: Flimsy rom-com relies on old world stereotypes for forced fun

Now showing; Cert 12A

Back in 2002, My Big Fat Greek Wedding monstered the box office, going on to become the highest grossing rom-com of all time. Had creator, scriptwriter, and star Nia Vardalos intended this new outing to be a 21st-anniversary victory lap, she’d be forgiven.

But today’s world is a different place. While Vardalos’s cast of Greek-American stereotypes might have split sides in a US context two decades ago, this film plonks them in Greece and unleashes the same broad cultural send-up on its people and customs. If Wild Mountain Thyme taught us anything, it’s that we’ve moved on from theme-park takes on sovereign nations.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - Official Trailer

Michael Constantine’s death in 2021 means his character, Gus, has passed on too. To honour him, daughter Toula (Vardalos, also directing) and a handful from the Portokalos clan touch down in the old country for a family reunion. Accompanying them is a container-load of flimsy gags centred around backwards locals, haughty matriarchs, and livestock in the household.

Lainie Kazan has some good lines as Toula’s mum, but Vardalos looks perpetually caught in the headlights.

As much presence and charisma as an olive oil commercial.

Two stars