Movie round-up: End of Sentence avoids the Oirish as it shines a light on Ireland’s crooked smile

End of Sentence

VOD/IFI@home; available May 10

(Four stars)

Icelandic director Elfar Adalsteins believes Ireland is “a country with a crooked smile”. By this he means a people who have been through a lot over the years, but still maintain good humour. This was the reason he and writer Michael Armbruster moved the location of their story. Originally based exclusively in the US, they made it a father-son road trip in Ireland. They did their research, and it works really well.

When Anna Fogle (Andrea Irvine) dies in America, she asks that her husband, Frank (John Hawkes), and recent convict son, Sean (Logan Lerman), scatter her ashes in Ireland. Father and son are estranged but agree to fulfil Anna’s wishes. In Dublin they meet Jewel (Sarah Bolger), who comes along for the ride.

End of Sentence is not a wildly original story, but it does have some nice original details. It wriggles into unexpected places. And bonus: Irish actors play Irish people – there isn’t much Oirish to be heard.

Bar their peculiar route to Sligo and the odd dodgy number plate, it feels very authentic. The story doesn’t get mawkish; it’s emotional but with a light touch, the three main leads are great and it all just comes together. Well worth seeking out.

Cowboys

VOD/IFI@home; available May 10

(Four stars)

Steve Zahn is one of those actors. You hear the name and think, “Who?” You see the face and say, “Ah!” In Cowboys, he plays the lead, and he is great in the role. Anna Kerrigan directs her own screenplay and the result is sweet and effective. A real little treat

The cowboy is the ultimate symbol of the white American male – even though one in four was black. However, it’s the gender factor that Kerrigan uses in this present-day film. A mother (Jillian Bell) discovers her 11-year-old (Sasha Knight) has disappeared. A local detective (Ann Dowd) assumes that it is a custody dispute in which the father, Troy (Zahn), has kidnapped the child. But, as the story goes back and forth, it’s clear that there is more at play.

Some of the plot points feel contrived and Knight is not emotionally convincing. But the heart of the film overcomes these flaws. The movie is about how much, and how little, gender identity matters. It’s about parenting, love and Troy’s bipolar disorder. Set in Montana, the effect is to pitch the vastness of nature against the sometimes tinyness of the lives we create. It sounds heavy, but it is light and lovely. And Zahn is fabulous.

The Secrets We Keep

Sky Cinema/NOW TV; available now

(Three stars)

During World War II, between 25–50pc of the Roma population was wiped out by the Nazis.

After the war, many people tried to cover up their pasts. It wasn’t just perpetrators of evil who wanted to rewrite their history, sometimes the victims did too.

Yuval Adler’s film, co-written with Ryan Covington, deals with the aftermath of rewritten past and buried trauma. It is the 1950s and Maja (Noomi Rapace) is settled in America. She is married to a local doctor, Lewis (Chris Messina), who she met in Greece after the war. They have a child, and all seems well in Maja’s life.

That is, until she sees a man (Joel Kinnaman) who she recognises from her past. Maja’s carefully cultivated calm is shattered as she becomes obsessed with getting answers from this man. But is her memory correct?

This is a three-handed thriller which sometimes approaches pulpy melodrama but always pulls back in time. It also avoids speechifying, so that it seems to be more about the after-effects of trauma than about making a political point.

The always reliable Messina is very good here too, and Rapace and Kinnaman (who were in school together in Sweden) also deliver. It is short, to the point and keeps you wondering long enough to stay interesting.

