Movie reviews: The horror of a writer’s life laid bare in ‘Shirley’; an heroic granny takes on the triads in ‘Lucky Grandma’; and the aftermath of a disaster in ‘Luxor’

For some reason, Shirley Jackson has remained the poor relation of late 20th century American literature. Like an embarrassing aunt at a wedding, she is almost impossible to correctly place — did she write ghost stories, pulp fiction, or was it actually literature? It was literature, and of a very high standard, and the main problem contemporary American critics seem to have had with Jackson was her sex. Her other roles as ‘housewife’ and mother seemed to count against the seriousness of her work, and the stern simplicity of her style was often mistaken for a deficiency.

Few noticed that Jackson was an American gothic, in the fine traditions of Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Recent film and TV adaptations of The Haunting of Hill House and We Have Always Lived in the Castle have revived interest in her work, and now comes this biopic — or is it? In fact Josephine Deckers’ film is nothing like as straightforward as a biographical drama, and though we do get a Shirley Jackson, and a Stanley Edgar Hyman (her husband), they’re outlandish and at times almost cartoonish versions. This is all part of Deckers’ ambitious framing, for in Shirley she attempts to explore Jackson’s life and work simultaneously.

The plot of Shirley feels ripped from one of her novels. It’s 1948, and Jackson’s star-making short story The Lottery has just been published in The New Yorker. Though the magazine would receive a deluge of hate mail over the story’s depiction of American society’s ugly realpolitik, young bride Rose Nemser (Odessa Young) is so moved by The Lottery’s erotic undercurrents that she has sex with her husband Fred (Logan Lerman) in the lavatory of a speeding train.

That train is taking them to Bennington, Vermont, where Fred is due to take up a teaching post under the tutelage of Stanley Edgar Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg). And when Stanley meets the young couple, he insists they move into he and Shirley Jackson’s spacious home.

Shirley (Elisabeth Moss) is not initially thrilled with this development. She has just started work on her first novel, Hangsaman, inspired by her obsession with the real-life disappearance of a local girl, Paula Jean Welden, and does not welcome the intrusion of strangers. A smoker, a drinker, intensely neurotic, Shirley already had her hands full with Stanley, a pompous, loquacious philanderer who seems threatened by her talent and wonders if a novel is “really your thing”.

Logan Lerman as Fred and Odessa Young as Rose in 'Shirley'

Logan Lerman as Fred and Odessa Young as Rose in 'Shirley'

Stanley demands that the misanthropic Shirley join he and the young couple for dinner each evening, which Rose is bullied into cooking. During them, the professor waxes lyrical: “to be fair,” he quips, “Shirley never hated a single Jew till she met me”. Shirley bites back: “I’m a witch,” she informs Rose, “didn’t anyone tell you?” And when she senses by animal intuition that Rose is pregnant, she breaks the news to a startled Fred and adds, “well I hope it’s yours”.

For the film’s opening hour, Shirley and Stanley remind one of nothing so much as Burton and Taylor in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?: their marriage is portrayed as a running war. But Shirley grows interested in Rose, and slowly allows her into her life, letting her read snatches of her new work and conflating her with the novel’s principle character, Laura, the missing girl. And you eventually get the suspicion that Shirley and Stanley are simply using the young couple to further their own careers.

Director Josephine Decker, who based her film on a novel by Susan Scarf Merrill, is playing a clever game here. This is clearly an imagined version of Shirley Jackson: the real Shirley had four children with Stanley, and was house proud — this one is slovenly, and childless. But the depiction is closely autobiographical in many senses: Jackson drank and smoked too much, suffered through her writing, and was entirely at odds with the mores of mid-century suburban America.

In this film, Shirley and Stanley are presented as monsters, a fact not lost on one of their sons, who has complained about the characterisation. And yet, thanks to the typically fearless and bold performance of Elisabeth Moss, we do get glimpses into the fraught life of a Shirley who seems frighteningly real, and the film also catches the creeping dread that suffuses her great novels.

Michael Stuhlbarg is wonderfully dislikeable as Stanley, and Shirley is very enjoyable if slightly confused towards its climax. Being a great writer is no fun, seems to be its conclusion — it certainly wasn’t for Jackson.

Lucky Grandma

****

(Amazon Prime, Apple TV, 100mins)

Veteran actress Tsai Chin is marvellous in the lead role in 'Lucky Grandma'

Veteran actress Tsai Chin is marvellous in the lead role in 'Lucky Grandma'

Forever scowling, always smoking, Chinatown widow Grandma Wong takes no crap off anyone — not even triad gangsters! She is the hero of Sasie Sealy’s winning comic thriller, and veteran actress Tsai Chin is marvellous in the lead role. Left virtually destitute by her feckless late husband, Grandma Wong is hanging on like grim death in her midtown New York apartment, and though her well-meaning son wants her to move in with him, she refuses. Instead she takes a bus to Atlantic City, and gambles hard on the roulette and card tables. She loses big.

On the way home on the coach, Granny sits next to a man with Triad tats on his neck who promptly dies of a heart attack. His carrier bag is stuffed with cash, and on a whim she takes it. This rash decision will come back to haunt her in many ways, as Triad goons harass and threaten her. But Granny Wong is wily and resourceful, and uses her newfound fortune to hire a bodyguard from a rival gang. Happy Grandma is very funny, thanks in large part to Tsai Chin’s effortless comic timing, and the film only loses focus late on during an action-packed climax that jars a little.

Luxor

****

(ifi@home, 85mins)

Like Elisabeth Moss, Andrea Riseborough has a canny knack for radiating suppressed pain, and fear. This talent has made her very popular with horror directors of late, but in Luxor the horror is muted, not imagined but real. Hana (Riseborough) has come to the historic Egyptian city of Luxor for a break. She’s staying in a plush hotel, and wanders around the monuments and excavations passively admiring the art and achievements of ancient Egypt. But something is amiss.

Andrea Riseborough underplays her role beautifully in 'Luxor'

Andrea Riseborough underplays her role beautifully in 'Luxor'

Hana’s a doctor, and though we never find out exactly what went on, she’s traumatised by events she witnessed in a war zone on the Jordanian/Syrian border. And when she meets an old friend and archaeologist called Sultan (Karim Saleh), Hana starts to open up. Whatever happened has fundamentally changed her, and the question now is will she ever be able to fully recover. Andrea Riseborough underplays her role beautifully, and while some of the supporting characters in Zeina Durra’s film seems hastily sketched, I enjoyed Luxor’s languorous style, its slow and ruminative pace. If there was a disaster, this is the aftermath.