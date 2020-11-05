| 6.8°C Dublin

Movie reviews: The horror of a writer’s life laid bare in ‘Shirley’; an heroic granny takes on the triads in ‘Lucky Grandma’; and the aftermath of a disaster in ‘Luxor’

Shirley

****

(Amazon Prime, 107mins)

Closer look: Shirley (Elisabeth Moss) slowly grows interested in Rose (Odessa Young) and allows her into her life, letting her read snatches of her new work Expand

Close

Paul Whitington

For some reason, Shirley Jackson has remained the poor relation of late 20th century American literature. Like an embarrassing aunt at a wedding, she is almost impossible to correctly place — did she write ghost stories, pulp fiction, or was it actually literature? It was literature, and of a very high standard, and the main problem contemporary American critics seem to have had with Jackson was her sex. Her other roles as ‘housewife’ and mother seemed to count against the seriousness of her work, and the stern simplicity of her style was often mistaken for a deficiency.

Few noticed that Jackson was an American gothic, in the fine traditions of Edgar Allen Poe and Washington Irving. Recent film and TV adaptations of The Haunting of Hill House and We Have Always Lived in the Castle have revived interest in her work, and now comes this biopic — or is it? In fact Josephine Deckers’ film is nothing like as straightforward as a biographical drama, and though we do get a Shirley Jackson, and a Stanley Edgar Hyman (her husband), they’re outlandish and at times almost cartoonish versions. This is all part of Deckers’ ambitious framing, for in Shirley she attempts to explore Jackson’s life and work simultaneously.

Coupling up: Michael Stuhlbarg as Stanley and Elisabeth Moss as Shirley Expand

Close

