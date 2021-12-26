| 8.2°C Dublin

Movie reviews: Our bumper guide to the best box-office offerings of 2021

From eerie Gothic westerns to family adventure romps and captivating documentaries, we examine the year’s finest films from studio and streaming giants

Films of the year graphic Expand
Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson in Dune Expand
Youn Yuh-jung was sublime in Minari Expand
Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci in Supernova Expand
Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power of the Dog Expand
Love Yourself Today looks at Damien Dempsey and his fans Expand
Henry Glassie: Field Work is thoroughly captivating Expand
A Quiet Place Part II delivers thrills Expand
Raya and the Last Dragon Expand
Carey Mulligan in Promising Young Woman Expand
Succession continued to maintain our attention Expand
Squid Game enjoyed word of mouth success Expand

Hilary White, Chris Wasser and Dónal Lynch

After a 2020 largely spent viewing cinema through the small screen (thanks to an array of streaming services), the doors to movie theatres gradually reopened this year, and, boy, had we missed them. As seating capacities crept upwards and continued to be monitored in light of case numbers, large tentpole releases, some held back a year or two, could finally see the light of day. This was welcome news for a studio industry desperate to recoup production budgets with good old-fashioned bums on seats.

Proving to be worth the wait for cinema- goers were Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Steven Spielberg’s rendition of West Side Story, and Bond No 25 No Time to Die, which hurtled away with the Irish box office record for the year. The less said about Wild Mountain Thyme, the better.

