Movie reviews: Our bumper guide to the best box-office offerings of 2021

After a 2020 largely spent viewing cinema through the small screen (thanks to an array of streaming services), the doors to movie theatres gradually reopened this year, and, boy, had we missed them. As seating capacities crept upwards and continued to be monitored in light of case numbers, large tentpole releases, some held back a year or two, could finally see the light of day. This was welcome news for a studio industry desperate to recoup production budgets with good old-fashioned bums on seats.

Proving to be worth the wait for cinema- goers were Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Steven Spielberg’s rendition of West Side Story, and Bond No 25 No Time to Die, which hurtled away with the Irish box office record for the year. The less said about Wild Mountain Thyme, the better.

Alongside the traditional studios, Netflix continued to produce some of the best cinema of the year, while homegrown filmmaking also stood its ground, especially in the documentary genre. Here’s our pick of the 20 best movies to stream this year.

Drama

Don’t Look Up

Netflix; Cert 15A

Writer-director Adam McKay takes aim at man’s inability to mobilise in the face of climate change with this thoroughly dark satire. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are the astronomers who happen upon a meteorite on a collision course with Earth. Surely the White House and mainstream media will heed the science and take this potential extinction event seriously, right? Wrong. McKay sends up the crazy, short-sighted world we live in with the help of an all-star ensemble cast featuring Meryl Streep, Mark Rylance, Cate Blanchett, and Jonah Hill. (HW)

Promising Young Woman

Sky Cinema/Now; Cert 15

Nominated for five Academy Awards (winning one for Best Original Screenplay), writer and director Emerald Fennell’s startling feature debut never did get the theatrical release it deserved, as Promising Young Woman was relegated to streaming services here after a year of Covid-related reshuffling. Still, it’s one of 2021’s finest – a tense, twisted and darkly funny drama, starring a career-best Carey Mulligan as a young woman traumatised by her past and seeking revenge on the men who ruined her life. Believe the hype – Fennell’s film is a cracker. (CW)

The Hand of God

Netflix; Cert 15A

Paolo Sorrentino delivers his most personal film to date, while also banishing any talk that the great Italian filmmaker was too in thrall to pizzazz and spectacle. Based on his own upbringing in 1980s Naples, this tale of a directionless teenager coming of age as the local football team gears up for the arrival of Diego Maradona is a poignant slice of Mediterranean family nostalgia that keeps Sorrentino’s love of beauty and sensuality high in the mix. In the lead, newcomer Filippo Scotti is a quiet revelation. (HW)

Minari

IFI@Home; Cert 12

Lee Isaac Chung’s irresistible family drama was a hit at this year’s Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival (VMDIFF), where it won a prestigious Audience Award. It also went on to receive six Oscar nominations, with Youn Yuh-jung becoming the first Korean performer to win an Academy Award for acting. Yep, it’s a wee bit special, and Chung’s film – a semi-autobiographical tale about a South Korean farmer (Steven Yeun) and his family, searching for the American dream in 1980s Arkansas – deserved everything good that came its way. (CW)

The Nest

iTunes; Cert 15

After 2011’s excellent Martha Marcy May Marlene, director Sean Durkin went quiet for a decade, only to return with this refined, elusive, and eerie 1980s tale of an almost picture-perfect US family relocating to the UK and unravelling spectacularly. Jude Law gives a career best performance as the financial trader and family man who runs out of road, while Carrie Coon is the trophy wife coming to realise that her husband has not been entirely upfront about things. Here’s hoping Durkin doesn’t leave it so long next time. (HW)

The Dry

Sky Cinema/Now; Cert 15

Is this the beginning of the Ericenaissance? We certainly hope so (we also apologise for that horrid portmanteau). After one too many forgettable offerings, Eric Bana struck gold with this slick, slow-burning crime drama – based on the 2016 novel by Jane Harper – about an Australian federal agent who returns to his hometown in Victoria to investigate the mysterious death of an old friend. Bana excels as a troubled cop with a murky past, and director Robert Connolly’s airtight mystery keeps us guessing right up until the end. Unmissable. (CW)

Apples

YouTube Movies; Cert 12

Oscar-nominated filmmaker, Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster, The Favourite), would be proud of what his former assistant director Christos Nikou achieved in this subversive and occasionally devastating drama set in the middle of a – wait for it – bloomin’ pandemic. Only, it’s not a deadly, flu-like virus infecting the world’s population, it’s amnesia. An excellent Aris Servetalis takes the lead as a man searching for answers, and a new identity, in Nikou’s finely tuned debut, which won the Dublin Film Critics Circle award for Best Film at this year’s VM-DIFF. (CW)

Supernova

IFI@Home; Cert 15

That Harry Macqueen’s gorgeous, life-affirming drama struggled to leave a mark on any of the major award bodies in 2021 is a mystery we’re unlikely to solve today, but make no mistake, Supernova is an absolute gem. This tender romantic drama concerns a couple (a sublime Colin Firth and a never-better Stanley Tucci) who take one last road trip together after one of them is diagnosed with early onset dementia. Sweet, engaging and ultimately heartbreaking, Macqueen’s film doesn’t pull its punches – it will stay with you for days. (CW)

Nomadland

Disney+; Cert 12A

Chloe Zhao’s brilliant and beguiling adaptation of Jessica Bruder’s best-selling non-fiction book of the same name, Nomadland dominated this year’s Oscars where it won Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress for its leading woman, Frances McDormand. It’s an unusual offering – a slow, almost documentary-like character study about a widowed nomad who travels across America in her van, picking up odd jobs along the way. Stick with its unconventional storytelling structure, however, and you’ll find that Zhao’s film hits harder – and digs deeper – than most. A masterpiece. (CW)

Action/Thriller

The Power of the Dog

Netflix; Cert 15A

Jane Campion and Benedict Cumberbatch are likely to be two names in brisk circulation once awards season cranks up a gear thanks to this startling, woozy Gothic western where all is not as it seems. Cumberbatch is the sharp-toothed rancher who doesn’t take kindly to his mild-mannered brother and partner (Jesse Plemons) bringing home a wife (Kirsten Dunst) and her teenage son (Kodi Smit-McPhee). Campion masterfully conjures a claustrophobic rural Montana riddle from the broad New Zealand landscape in which it was filmed. (HW)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Disney+; Cert 12A

Anyone still scratching their head as to why the DC Universe consistently bellyflops while Marvel titles soar should sit down with this ridiculously fun introduction to a new myth. Simu Liu is the hotel valet discovering he has an ancient superhero destiny to fulfil. Along the way, Destin Daniel Cretton’s film dishes up brilliant fight choreography that pays homage to the heyday of whiplash martial arts cinema, as well as the dance-like combat reminiscent of Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. More than merely an Asian Black Panther. (HW)

Nobody

YouTube Movies; Cert 16

Who would have thought, in his 59th year, that acclaimed character actor Bob Odenkirk, might reinvent himself as Hollywood’s newest middle-aged badass? Yep, Odenkirk went full-on Liam Neeson in 2021, starring in and producing this daft-as-a-brush thriller about a fed-up family man whose dangerous past comes back to haunt him. Think John Wick goes to the suburbs, and you’re halfway there. Thankfully, director Ilya Naishuller’s barmy yet brilliant presentation never takes itself too seriously, and Odenkirk is terrific as a battered and bruised action man. An absolute hoot. (CW)

Sci-fi/Horror

Dune

YouTube, Google Play, Apple TV; Cert 12A

Mad to think this feverishly anticipated update of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi staple didn’t have a sequel greenlit at its time of release, potentially leaving us with only half the saga. Denis Villeneuve’s decision to split the novel in two was a wise one, allowing space for this visionary filmmaker to fill the screen with detail and affection. Front and centre was young Timothée Chalamet, who proved capable of carrying a film this broad and epic. Part two is mooted to begin filming next summer. (HW)

I’m Your Man

Curzon Home Cinema; Cert 15A

Director Maria Schrader’s exquisite German feature concerns a lonely archaeologist named Alma (Maren Eggert) who, in a bid to secure expedition funds from her university, agrees to take part in a radical study which involves living with a handsome, humanoid robot named Tom (a note-perfect Dan Stevens). Here’s the kicker: Tom’s artificial intelligence has been designed to make him the perfect partner for Alma – such a shame, then, that she hates him. Witty, inventive and surprisingly moving, Schrader’s film toys with tantalising themes and concepts and it’s a thoroughly delightful display. (CW)

A Quiet Place Part II

Google Play; Cert 15

We might have been perfectly happy without a sequel to John Krasinski’s breathlessly entertaining sci-fi horror, A Quiet Place. Then again, the original film – a terrifying, post-apocalyptic nightmare about an American family fending for their lives in a world ravaged by blind extraterrestrials – did leave us wondering: what happens next? As it turns out, the family (led by the incomparable Emily Blunt) is hanging on by a thread. Cillian Murphy joins the fold in this smart, thrilling and downright nerve-wracking follow-up that is every bit as good as its predecessor. (CW)

Kids/Family adventure

Jungle Cruise

Disney+; Cert 12A

When the time comes for families to convene on the couch of a Sunday afternoon, consider this delightfully old-school adventure romp that happily plunders the likes of Indiana Jones and The Mummy. Jungle Cruise’s relentless thrills, humour and moxie are difficult to resist, especially given the sheer box-office charisma of its leads. Emily Blunt is a treat as the plucky archaeologist chartering a rickety boat to take her deep into the Amazon in search of a mystical power source. Dwayne Johnson is rock-solid as the crafty skipper. (HW)

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney+, Cert PG

Kinetic animation, epic adventure, lots of wit, and a great voice cast – the Mouse House knows this formula like the back of its hand at this stage and the results often speak for themselves. This Southeast Asian animated adventure about a female warrior, lost gemstones, and a dragon legend bounds off the screen in a lavish fever dream of beautiful creatures, sassy humour, and plenty of derring-do. (HW)

Documentaries

Love Yourself Today

breakoutpictures.com; Cert 12A

Dublin filmmaker Ross Killeen unites with Irish music’s big friendly giant, Damien Dempsey, for a documentary like no other. A powerful portrait of Damo and his fans, filmed live at Vicar Street and throughout Dublin in the run-up to Christmas 2019, Love Yourself Today is on the one hand a fabulous concert film. But it also tells a story about the people for whom Damo’s music means the world, and the result is a moving and remarkably candid feature about grief, loss, resilience and hope. Essential viewing. (CW)

Henry Glassie: Field Work

IFI@HOME; Cert G

Traditional master craftsmen lost in their work. The celebrated US ethnologist Henry Glassie observing these craftsmen in their process. Director Pat Collins watching Glassie conducting these field studies and we, the viewer, watching Collins delicately, spaciously capture the whole thing. Somewhere in between this documentary profile’s tiers, a deceptively simple premise begins to give off a rich and rare essence that you find yourself passing through involuntarily. It’s nothing new for Collins, who is now among the finest non-fiction filmmakers in the world. (HW)

To the Moon

tothemoon.ie; Cert PG

In what is a remarkable feat of collaboration with film archives around the world, Tadhg O’Sullivan had us all swooning to the unique rhythms of this luminous cinematic essay about the Moon. Assembled as a montage and moving through thematic passages looking at everything from romance to superstition, To the Moon offered a hundred ways of looking at something we take for granted, and in the process put the spotlight on a uniquely wondrous presence in all of our lives, the world over. An enchanting watch. (HW)

We're streaming of a light (and funny) Christmas...

Television has made the boredom of the pandemic more bearable. In great drama we could flee from the monotony and horror of the news, and the need for escapism perhaps explains why so few documentary series made their mark this year, compared to previous years (there was no 2021 equivalent of Tiger King or Don’t F**k with Cats). Subtitled sensations like Squid Game, Lupin and Call My Agent! showed we continue to lap up quality foreign language programming.

The streaming giants were as adept as ever at monetising nostalgia from proven franchises like Sex and the City and Friends, albeit with very mixed results. And Succession provided an example that many followed this year as it was released week-to-week, cementing a trend against the binge-ready content of the last few years.

It was a year when, more than ever, we needed to laugh, which explained why an unusual number of the very best shows had a comedic element. And so without further ado…

1 The White Lotus

Amazon Prime

From the menacing swell of its opening theme – which seemed to suggest barbarous natives preparing to boil visitors in a pot – to the spareness of its plot, this series was pure perfection. It cast a cold eye over modern pieties – “Activists don’t want to dismantle the systems of economic exploitation. They just want a better seat at the table of tyranny” – and the foibles of the rich. In Armond it gave us the most hilariously inept hotel manager since Basil Fawlty.

2 Succession Season 3

Sky Atlantic and NOW

There can be a sense that Succession is sometimes trapped in a holding pattern of Shiv’s calculating pouts, Roman’s needling Tourette’s, and Kendall’s ham-fisted coups. But even as it circles back on itself it’s endlessly quotable brilliance and delicious side servings of cousin Greg being broken to make “Tom-lettes” meant it was never less than required viewing.

3 Call my Agent!

Netflix

So authentically French it made Emily in Paris look like a CGI cartoon, this exquisite series blended sophistication and heart and sent up the film PR world, and self-important Hollywood stars, with a ferocious but loving eye.

4 The Chair

Netflix

This subtle college satire didn’t make as big a splash as others in 2021, but it took some of the hot button issues of the year – intergenerational tensions, cancel culture, and racism – and somehow made them funny. And in a year when so many shows about parenthood were hard to watch (Breeders, Motherland we’re looking at you), the central relationship between Sandra Oh and her adoptive daughter was sweet, unsentimental and full of emotional truth.

5 Squid Game

Netflix

Rumours of Netflix’s demise were grossly exaggerated as it bounced back in the second half of the year, buoyed mainly by word-of-mouth success of this sensationally tense and graphically violent show, which tapped into popular anxiety about inequality as well as the love of fictional death games.

Dónal Lynch