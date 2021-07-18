Movie reviews: Nowhere Special is a sentimental journey that thankfully never lurches into melodrama

Nowhere Special

Four stars

Now in selected cinemas, Cert 12A

Death is the only natural absolute in life. It is a certainty wrapped up in mystery, which fascinates and horrifies us in equal measure. Little wonder then, that death is such a strong theme in all art forms – and especially in cinema.

You might think that every possible death-related scenario has already been played out onscreen – but Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special is a very original take on a story about the end of life.

In 2017 producer/director Pasolini read a news article about a single father of a four-year-old boy. The father was diagnosed with an aggressive and fatal form of cancer, and because the boy’s mother was absent, the father spent his last months looking for a new family for his child.

The article featured photos of father and son – and it was these in particular which spoke to Pasolini. He began to write a fictionalised version of the story, and focused on two main themes.

The first asked what life would a parent want to settle on their child – what kind of people, what kind of home would be best for their little one? And is that even possible to know?

The second part was how a parent might explain their own imminent death to a tiny child. The process brought up many different issues, thoughts and feelings for Pasolini, whose own three daughters are grown-ups. There were questions about fatherhood and emotional connection, family, memory, legacy and death. All of these questions, and some answers, shape his film.

Transposed to an unspecified town in Northern Ireland, Nowhere Special is about a window cleaner called John (James Norton) who lives with his four-year-old son Michael (Daniel Lamont).

From the opening scenes it is clear that John is a loving father whose devotion is reciprocated by the little boy. Their connection is so deep as to need few words.

John wants to choose the family with whom his child will live after his death. In the company of a young social worker (Valene Kane), father and son visit various families who have been approved to adopt.

Though very young, Michael knows something is happening, but his father simply does not know how to explain it. We are not told John is ill, but it becomes apparent. And we see the boy disturbed by a strangeness that he can sense but not understand.

The role of John is an unusual one for the London-born, Yorkshire-raised Norton. He has played very different characters up until now, including the villain Tommy Lee Royce in the TV series Happy Valley and a crime-solving vicar in Grantchester.

He is wonderful in Nowhere Special – soft and reserved, but full of the unsaid. And what he does say is said in a remarkably accurate Belfast accent.

The death of a parent is such a life-defining event that it is, inevitably, a strong theme in art. Think Hamlet. The loss of a parent was also a strong theme in fairytales and fables. There would be no wicked stepmother for Cinderella, Snow White, nor Hansel and Gretel, had their mothers not died and their fathers been so unwilling to defend them.

In cinema too, many famous characters have been forged by the loss of a parent. We see it in Harry Potter, Bambi and The Lion King. However, the concept of preparing children for the imminent death of a parent is relatively unusual.

Films like Stepmom, Terms of Endearment and recently Our Friend have all focused on the period leading up to the death of a mother, but all are set in families where the children will remain. These films have also been starry vehicles that didn’t shy away from tear-jerking.

Nowhere Special avoids melodrama at all costs. Neither Pasolini nor the actors milk the emotion, so the film gets under your skin without ripping your heart to shreds. “Death” is never mentioned, the details of John’s illness are mostly avoided, though clearly there is something wrong.

This gives a powerful sense of the hovering threat that Michael feels as a small child.

The film neatly pokes the fairytale trope of the uncaring father and tackles the cliché that mothers are more important parents than fathers. There is a lot packed into the sparse dialogue and short running time (1 hr 36 min).

Despite its inherent heartbreak, there is something peaceful, even uplifting about Nowhere Special, and the feeling lingers after the credits have rolled.

Four stars

In cinemas now, Cert G



Back in 2013 Dreamworks Animation delivered a new prehistoric family: The Croods. They were the Flintstones for a new age, with a star-studded voice cast. The long-planned sequel has finally landed – and with the same starry cast and non-stop jokes, it is the proverbial fun for all the family.

The film begins with a short recap of how Guy (Ryan Reynolds) lost his family and was taken in by the cave-dwelling Crood family. By now Guy and Eep Crood (Emma Stone) are thinking of a future together, much to the dismay of Crood dad Grug (Nicolas Cage).

Such concerns get side-tracked when the Croods stumble upon the glorious, comfortable world of the Bettermans (Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage). They all end up in a banana-related battle with punchmonkeys and a terrifying monster. Gran (Cloris Leachman) has to deploy her wig, the Thunder Sisters save the day, and so on and so forth.

It is, in short, a busy film, full of made-up things like kangarillos and chicken seals, lots of physical humour and snappy jokes. The story is thin, the moral about feeling superior is nice and there are some great girl power themes. Small children might find the monster a bit scary, but The Croods really should keep all ages entertained.

The Forever Purge

Three stars

In cinemas now, Cert 12A



Eight years since the franchise began, the fifth and final instalment of The Purge series lands in cinemas.

The first film had political overtones and described events that felt like they might (at a stretch) happen in reality. Writer James DeMonaco’s latest chapter is overtly political and scary – because what it describes seems increasingly possible in the US.

The concept of the Purge movies is that, once a year, for 12 hours, there is a free-for-all on crime. Some people lock themselves away, others run riot all night.

The latest plot is a logical extension, where those who like to purge no longer see why they should be limited to 12 hours. They have a manifesto, to cleanse America of all non-Americans. Their lack of knowledge or self-awareness is scary, but their ability to justify their beliefs and actions is absolutely terrifying.

The action takes place in Texas where the need to fight the Purgers forges an alliance between a wealthy, racist rancher (Josh Lucas) and two illegal Mexican immigrants (Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta). More action film than horror – though it is gory – the plot thunders along to a Mad Max-style finale.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Two stars

Now in Cinemas, Cert PG

Early in this film, its star, basketball player LeBron James, says the concept of athletes in movies can never work. It’s intended as irony, it is a prophecy. To be fair, James is not the problem with this Space Jam reboot. He’s not bad and his co-star, Don Cheadle, is fantastic, but Lord, this movie is odd.

It’s been 25 years since the original Looney Tunes live-action crossover Space Jam, which starred basketball legend Michael Jordan. This time James is the star, playing a super successful basketball player who is so focussed on mentoring his sons in hoops that he overlooks their real passions.

When his younger son Dom (Cedric Joe) is seduced into a virtual world by a rogue algorithm, Al G Rhythm (Cheadle), LeBron teams up with the Looney Tunes characters to save the day.

In the quarter of a century since the original, technology has advanced enormously and the Warner Brothers’ galaxy of properties has grown. So many of these properties appear, from Bugs Bunny to Game of Thrones, that it feels like a giant corporate video.

It is hard to know who it’s aimed at or who will enjoy it, do kids even know who Bugs Bunny is? I really didn’t like it.