Movie review: triple Oscar-winner Nomadland

Nomadland *****

(Disney+, 108mins)

In a key scene in Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland, Frances McDormand wanders through the crumbling buttes of South Dakota’s Badlands, arms outstretched, breathing deep, alive to nature’s wonder. Liberated from the quotidian constraints that weigh down most of us - mortgages, marriages, children, pets - her character is able to exist in the moment, to wander where she might, to simply live. But this freedom is partly enforced, and comes with a terrible price.

Deserved winner of Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress at Sunday’s Oscars, Nomadland is an unusual film, slow-paced, ruminative, splendidly shot, full of empty spaces, charged silences. It’s a drama, but with documentary elements, and in a roundabout way has big questions to ask about how we live, and why.

It’s based on Jessica Bruder’s 2017 non-fiction book of the same name, in which the author travelled the northwestern United States meeting ‘vandwelling’ older Americans displaced by the financial crash of 2008. Savings gone, retirements obliterated, these mainly lower middle-class citizens were turning their backs on the laissez-faire capitalism that had betrayed them, in favour of mortgage-free lives on the road in customised RVs that ferried them between casual seasonal jobs. Some of those people play versions of themselves in Chloé Zhao’s brilliantly realised film.

For Fern (Ms. McDormand), nomadic life comes to seem a necessity. She has spent decades living and working in the small town of Empire, Nevada, a community dependent for jobs and livelihoods on the local US Gypsum plant. But when the plant closes, and her husband dies, Fern suddenly has nothing binding her to the place she thought would always be her home. At a loose end, but fiercely independent, she decides to buy and customise an RV that will become her permanent home. Once it’s ready, she just closes the front door of her house and leaves. Later, she will return to find it dusty, unloved, in the process of being reclaimed by nature - much like herself.

The western frontiers were once beacons of hope for Americans tired of lives of drudgery and dreaming of new and better fates: now, though, the plains and hills are gusting empty, and Fern’s voyage will be dogged by pain and hardship. As she works her way upcountry, she takes casual jobs at an Amazon packing plant, on farmers’ fields, at a sugar beet plant, in a fast food restaurant. Her hands grow calloused, but Fern does not seem the vain sort, and is liberated by her new, rootless lifestyle.

She’s a novice, though, and along the way meets mentors who school her in the fine arts of nomadic life. Vandwelling veteran Swankie (Charlene Swankie) takes Fern under her wing, but gives her hell when her van gets a flat and she discovers she has no spare tyre. Self-reliance in all respects is key to survival out here, Swankie sternly warns. And at a desert gathering in Arizona, Fern meets Bob Wells (playing himself), the nomads’ charismatic elder statesman, who gives context and meaning to their wandering life.

Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao with their Oscars for Nomadland.

Frances McDormand and Chloé Zhao with their Oscars for Nomadland.

But nomadic life is not all about smelling the roses: no home or regular job also means no pension, or health insurance; as these rovers get older, things are going to get ugly. Before they part, Swankie tells Fern she has been diagnosed with cancer and plans to die on the road rather than waste away in some hospital. Food for thought.

Another nomad, Dave (David Strathairn) offers Fern a way out: after years on the road he has been taken in by his son’s family. There’s a guest house on the property and Dave, who has feelings for Fern, offers it to her as a permanent home. But would taking it be a betrayal of everything she’s come to believe in?

Watching Fern wander the buttes and plains of western America, one thinks of course of John Ford’s Grapes of Wrath, in which a farming family displaced by the great depression staggered west in search of salvation. But you’re also reminded of the great westerns, and the surge of 19th century frontier history: vast herds of bison once roamed these lands; settlers and natives brutally fought for possession of them. Now, they’re empty, sucked dry by rapacious capitalism, ripe for reinvention - if it isn’t too late.

In a film full of ideas, Frances McDormand is the guiding human force. Reduced by poverty and circumstance to peripheral subsistence, her character fiercely defends her robust individuality, and insists on making her own decisions, however constrained and limited they might be. Her cussedness has echoes of the famous frontier spirit, much lacking these days in a country that has forgotten how to be itself.