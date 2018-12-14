Entertainment Movie Reviews

Friday 14 December 2018

Mortal Engines review: 'An awful mess'

Paul Whitington

Paul Whitington

Produced by Peter Jackson, but crucially not directed by him, Mortal Engines is based on a fantasy novel by Philip Reeve and set a thousand years hence, when humanity has slowly recovered from a devastating tech war.

A hi-tech society with a medieval hierarchy has emerged and big cities have become mobile, trundling across Europe swallowing smaller communities.

Most rapacious of the lot is London, and Robert Sheahan plays a city librarian who realises that something’s wrong after meeting an underworld waif.

It’s an awful mess, boring and plot-light, and may be an elaborate metaphor for Brexit.

(12A, 128mins)

Also releasing this week:

Paul Whitington: 'If you're not a spider-fan, you will be now'

 

Aquaman review: 'It’s silly stuff, awash with clumsy CGI, daft beyond compare'

 

The House that Jack Built review: 'Good, bad, pretentious, reprehensible, sometimes hard to watch'

Irish Independent

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top