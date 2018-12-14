Mortal Engines review: 'An awful mess'

Produced by Peter Jackson, but crucially not directed by him, Mortal Engines is based on a fantasy novel by Philip Reeve and set a thousand years hence, when humanity has slowly recovered from a devastating tech war.

Produced by Peter Jackson, but crucially not directed by him, Mortal Engines is based on a fantasy novel by Philip Reeve and set a thousand years hence, when humanity has slowly recovered from a devastating tech war.

A hi-tech society with a medieval hierarchy has emerged and big cities have become mobile, trundling across Europe swallowing smaller communities.

Most rapacious of the lot is London, and Robert Sheahan plays a city librarian who realises that something’s wrong after meeting an underworld waif.

It’s an awful mess, boring and plot-light, and may be an elaborate metaphor for Brexit.

(12A, 128mins)

Also releasing this week:

Irish Independent