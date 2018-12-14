Mortal Engines review: 'An awful mess'
Produced by Peter Jackson, but crucially not directed by him, Mortal Engines is based on a fantasy novel by Philip Reeve and set a thousand years hence, when humanity has slowly recovered from a devastating tech war.
A hi-tech society with a medieval hierarchy has emerged and big cities have become mobile, trundling across Europe swallowing smaller communities.
Most rapacious of the lot is London, and Robert Sheahan plays a city librarian who realises that something’s wrong after meeting an underworld waif.
It’s an awful mess, boring and plot-light, and may be an elaborate metaphor for Brexit.
(12A, 128mins)
Also releasing this week:Paul Whitington: 'If you're not a spider-fan, you will be now'
Aquaman review: 'It’s silly stuff, awash with clumsy CGI, daft beyond compare'
The House that Jack Built review: 'Good, bad, pretentious, reprehensible, sometimes hard to watch'
Irish Independent