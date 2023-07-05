Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One review: Hair-raising chases, balletic fights and stunts no sane person would undertake

Tom Cruise will have you on the edge of your seat for the entirety of this action-packed epic

Cruise shows no sign that age is catching up with him. Images: Paramount Pictures and Skydance

Esai Morales and Tom Cruise pull off one of the crazy stunts in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

In 2006 I reviewed a film called The Sentinel, a thriller starring Michael Douglas as a Secret Service agent trying to foil a presidential assassination attempt.

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (12A, 163mins)

Douglas was 61 at the time, and I remember noting the actor’s creaking progress across the screen during a chase sequence rendered unintentionally hilarious.

Time to call a halt on the old action movie career, I suggested. Douglas, a fan of my work no doubt, duly obliged.

Tom Cruise turned 61 last week, but seems so quick on his feet, he’s able to elude time itself. No sign of rust in his famous sprint and he remains utterly convincing as the tireless IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

In his last outing, Fallout (2019), he prevented a criminal gang called the Apostles from detonating a homemade atom bomb in the high Himalayas — piece of cake.

But in M:I films, those missions just keep on getting tougher, and so it proves in Dead Reckoning Part One in what we are assured will be the penultimate movie in the series.

In a tense opening sequence, a hi-tech Russian nuclear submarine called the Sebastopol is up to no good beneath the Arctic ice sheet when it spots an enemy sub and decides to test its stealth systems.

When the American sub appears to open fire, the captain fires back, but the enemy craft then disappears, and the Russian missile turns back on itself, killing all on board.

This is the work of ‘The Entity’, a US government AI system which has gone rogue, developed a mind of its own and is now capable of taking down and controlling any intelligence system in the world.

Anyone who possesses two interlocking cruciform keys will be able to control this devastating super weapon, and the race is on to find them.

All governments, including the US, want the weapon for themselves, but the ever righteous Hunt has vowed to destroy it.

His old friends Luther (Ving Rhames), Benji (Simon Pegg) and Ilsa (Rebecca Ferguson) come to his aid, and an elusive English thief called Grace (Hayley Atwell) also gets mixed up in this increasingly fraught and, well, impossible mission.

Vanessa Kirby plays a dead-eyed international arms dealer and Esai Morales is Gabriel, a thoroughly bad egg who seems to have history with Ethan. Indeed at various points in Dead Reckoning Part One, we’re given hints about Hunt’s past — I didn’t know he had one.

Back stories and character development have always been seen as a distraction to the main business of the Mission: Impossible movies — action, and plenty of it.

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. Images: Paramount Pictures and Skydance

It’s fair to say that this latest instalment does action extraordinarily well. With barely a let-up, Dead Reckoning keeps you on the edge of your seat for two hours and 40 minutes, and despite this epic running length, the film flies along.

An intricate and brilliantly edited sequence on board the Orient Express provides the film’s nerve-shattering climax, but even better is an extended chase involving motorbikes, sports cars, subway trains and a perky little Fiat 500, the whole thing handled with deadpan wit and flair.

Cruise’s less is more approach to the characterisation of Hunt works exceptionally well here: as ever, his goal is simple — saving the world — and nothing is going to divert him.

Tom Cruise and Rebecca Ferguson team up again. Images: Paramount Pictures and Skydance

Atwell, owner of the finest eyes in the history of eyes, uses them to great effect, especially in that race through narrow Roman streets: we feel her terror, but she’s no damsel, and is playing games of her own.

This Mission: Impossible may even be about something, as its overarching plot plays on fears that AI will sooner or later decide that humanity is excess to requirements.

But ‘The Entity’ and those cruciform keys are just the excuse for hair-raising chases, balletic fights, stunts no sane person would undertake.

Cruise does them all brilliantly and if this film doesn’t entice hordes into the cinemas, I don’t know what will.

Rating: Four stars