What’s more far-fetched, believing a tech-savvy teenager can solve a missing persons case with a handful of apps, or the idea that viewers will endure 111 minutes of feverish computer-screen action without checking their watches? The latter, definitely.

Indeed, Missing overestimates our interest in the so-called ‘screenlife’ genre, a tricky selection of films in which events play out entirely on someone’s laptop. To be fair, there are a few solid ideas – and some capable performances – in this twisty, standalone sequel to 2018’s Searching.

Eighteen-year-old June Allen (Storm Reid) is in a bit of a huff. Her dad died when she was little, and now she’s angry with mum Grace (Nia Long) for moving on with the perfectly adequate Kevin (Ken Leung).

With the happy couple on holiday in Colombia, June invites friends over for a week-long rager. Standard US teen business, but alarm bells ring when Grace and Kevin don’t come home.

All signs point towards foul play, so June dons her digital detective hat to find mum. Good fun for an hour, but the novelty wears thin, and that final third is positively bananas, in all the worst ways. Approach with caution.

Three stars