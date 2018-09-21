Mile 22 movie review: 'choppy, confusing, and structurally unsound thriller that struggles to make sense, let alone entertain'

OH DEAR. Let me begin by saying that I’m usually a fan of the Mark Wahlberg/Peter Berg partnership. Wahlberg — though often difficult to warm to — is a decent actor when he needs to be. Likewise, Berg (the director) has proven himself, on several occasions, to be a tremendous storyteller.

The lads worked wonderfully together on the impactful Deepwater Horizon and the gripping Patriots Day. Alas, their latest collaboration is all over the shop.

Wahlberg is James Silva, a gifted US black operations agent and the head of an elite intelligence task force, who take their orders from a secret, tactical command unit, and whose job it is to take care of business, when every other option fails. We’re talking serious threats to national security, here.

Anyway, one day, Marky Mark and his CIA mates are assigned to escort an Indonesian police officer (Iko Uwais) out of Southeast Asia and into America. The guy’s got some highly-sensitive information on him, and millions of lives are at stake. But first, they need to get him from the US embassy to an airfield, and that’s a distance of — yep, you’ve guessed it — 22 miles. Plus, the Indonesian government is after him. They’re in for a tough ride.

How bad is Mile 22? Well, it’s practically unwatchable, for a start. Let’s just say that the entire film plays out like one big trailer for itself. Honestly, it’s in an awful state, altogether; a choppy, confusing, and structurally unsound thriller that struggles to make sense, let alone entertain.

It also features some of the worst editing I’ve seen in a long, long time. Not even John Malkovich in a wig and Converse can save the day. Avoid.

