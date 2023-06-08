Medusa Deluxe review: Whodunnit set in the world of competitive hairdressing is a cut above

Selected cinemas; Cert 15A

Between its single-take cinematography (courtesy of Dublin maestro Robbie Ryan), supremely bitchy dialogue, and proximity to sharp implements, there is an uncommon kinetic energy that wafts through this murder mystery set amid the world of competitive hairdressing.

A stylist is discovered dead on the eve of a fiercely contested hairdressing competition, their scalp removed in grisly fashion. With London police on the scene and conducting an investigation, there is more than a little chitter-chatter among the mostly female contestants, all of whom come to the event amid a tangle of vicious rivalries, resentments, and obsessions.

In his feature debut, writer-director Thomas Hardiman leads us around the dressing rooms, fire exits, lockers and backstages as a dynamic array of characters and their interactions propel this whodunnit. The collision of so much ambition, animosity and flamboyance provides an effective engine room for the gradually escalating tension.

A venomous Clare Perkins heads the ensemble cast. Together they conjure a cut-throat milieu that makes shark-infested waters seem cosy by comparison.​​​​​​

Four stars