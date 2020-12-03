| 2.1°C Dublin

Mank review: David Fincher’s outstanding drama about the making of Citizen Kane has Oscar written all over it

Also reviewed this week: Wolfwalkers and County Lines

Amanda Seyfried as Marion Davies and Gary Oldman as Herman J Mankiewicz in 'Mank'. Photo: Netflix Expand

NETFLIX

Paul Whitington

(Netflix, 131mins)

Mank *****

David Fincher’s Mank has Oscar written all over it. Shot in sumptuous black and white, it is that thing Hollywood loves most dearly a film about itself. Written several decades ago by Fincher’s late father, Jack, Mank takes on one of the sacred cows of golden age Hollywood and revives an old argument about the authorship of arguably America’s greatest film, 1941’s Citizen Kane.

Its hero is not especially heroic. Gary Oldman, histrionic tendencies manfully kept in check, is Herman J Mankiewicz, former New Yorker wit and Algonquin alumnus who, by the time we meet him, has unhappily washed up in Hollywood. It’s the 1930s, and Mank is hacking his guts out in the MGM writing pool when he enters the blinding orbit of Orson Welles (Tom Burke). The theatrical wunderkind has just been given a contract by RKO to write, direct, produce and star in two films over which he alone will have final editorial say. And for Mank, Welles will be an opportunity.

