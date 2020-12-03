Mank review: David Fincher’s outstanding drama about the making of Citizen Kane has Oscar written all over it

(Netflix, 131mins)

David Fincher’s Mank has Oscar written all over it. Shot in sumptuous black and white, it is that thing Hollywood loves most dearly — a film about itself. Written several decades ago by Fincher’s late father, Jack, Mank takes on one of the sacred cows of golden age Hollywood and revives an old argument about the authorship of arguably America’s greatest film, 1941’s Citizen Kane.

Its hero is not especially heroic. Gary Oldman, histrionic tendencies manfully kept in check, is Herman J Mankiewicz, former New Yorker wit and Algonquin alumnus who, by the time we meet him, has unhappily washed up in Hollywood. It’s the 1930s, and Mank is hacking his guts out in the MGM writing pool when he enters the blinding orbit of Orson Welles (Tom Burke). The theatrical wunderkind has just been given a contract by RKO to write, direct, produce and star in two films over which he alone will have final editorial say. And for Mank, Welles will be an opportunity.

Up until now, the hard-drinking writer has been frustrated by the bits-and-pieces nature of Hollywood screen-craft, but in Fincher’s film, Welles gives Mank carte blanche when he asks him to work on a film about a great but flawed American. It is Mank (according to Mank) who has the idea of using newspaper mogul William Randolph Hearst as the model for Kane, and he who writes the screenplay alone, while recuperating after a car crash.

It is he (the film insists) who thought up all those wonderful Gothic flourishes for which Welles would greedily take credit, fighting tooth and nail to stop Mank getting the co-writing credit he was finally awarded. The only Oscar Kane or Welles ever won was the Best Screenplay gong, and according to Jack and David Fincher, it really belonged to Mankiewicz.

Charles Dance (right) as William Randolph Hearst in 'Mank'. Photo: Netflix

Charles Dance (right) as William Randolph Hearst in 'Mank'. Photo: Netflix

Except, it probably didn’t. The film’s thesis is based on Raising Kane, a thoroughly scurrilous 50,000-word article published in 1971 by Pauline Kael, the New Yorker’s famously acerbic film critic, who took down the big man with her studs showing, portraying him as a histrionic bully, and Mank as Citizen Kane’s true and saintly author.

Now, Orson Welles never met a script he didn’t yearn to defile with his blue pencil: Joseph Conrad, Booth Tarkington, Melville, Cervantes — all were grist to Orson’s mill, and he even mashed up Shakespeare’s history plays to create his 1965 masterpiece, Chimes at Midnight. The idea that he would have left Mank’s pristine Kane screenplay intact seems absurd, and contemporary witnesses remember Mank moaning about all the changes Welles was making. In all likelihood, the Kane screenplay was the fruit of a fractious collaboration between two clever, difficult men, those words in any case only one aspect of a film whose innovations were more visual than literary.

So Mank is based on a bogus theory, then. Does that matter? Not so much, because Fincher’s film is itself a glorious visual experience, a densely plotted journey back to the glamour and chaos of 1930s Hollywood. Erik Messerschmidt’s cinematography is pristine, and Fincher time and again makes nods to the glorious stylings of Citizen Kane, a film so good it spawned a cottage industry of bogus movie criticism.

Wonderfully incarnated by Gary Oldman, Mank is a walking, talking quip machine who uses humour to deflect investigations of his wounded psyche. The film bigs him up in all sorts of unlikely ways: the real Mank probably did not rescue an entire village of European Jews, nor was he the all-licensed jester at Hearst’s San Simeon court.

Charles Dance gives a nicely menacing turn as the newspaper baron, and Amanda Seyfried is warm and winning as Marion Davies, Hearst’s companion. But these and all other characters are peripheral to the boozy, chatty, restless, relentless Mank.

Most peripheral of all is Tom Burke’s Welles, a hefty megalomaniac prone to hissy fits who doesn’t seem to have been very good at anything. Who made all those wonderful films, then?

Wolfwalkers *****

(G, 103mins)

The hardest thing for Kilkenny animation titans Cartoon Saloon must be matching their own high standards, but in Wolfwalkers they have managed to surpass them. More ambitious visually than previous films like Secret of Kells and Song of the Sea, Wolfwalkers is set in 17th century Ireland, where England’s invading Lord Protector has established himself in a walled town. Wolves lurk in the forests around, and Cromwell (for it is he) has brought a master hunter called Goodfellowe (Sean Bean) to wipe them out.

'Wolfwalkers' is a delight — see it in the cinema, if you can ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

'Wolfwalkers' is a delight — see it in the cinema, if you can ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

As a result, Goodfellowe’s daughter Robin (Honor Kneafsey) is left to her own devices a lot, and when she follows her dad into the forest one day, she gets lost and meets a strange young girl called Maeve (Eva Whittaker). She is a Wolfwalker, an ancient tribe said to commune with wolves and transform into them at night, and soon Robin is caught between two very different worlds.

The film’s animation is wondrous, cleverly contrasting the boxy lines of the walled town with the vibrant wildness of the wilderness the invader is so keen to expunge. It’s a delight — see it in the cinema, if you can. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

County Lines ****

(IFI@home, BFI, Curzon, 90mins)

When Fagin groomed young boys to steal for him in Oliver Twist, he was dealing in an ancient, odious, constantly evolving sub-economy. Its latest manifestation is the use of teenagers to smuggle drugs from urban to rural areas. In Henry Blake’s raw and urgent feature debut County Lines, Tyler (Conrad Khan) is one such foot soldier, a shy East London boy who’s being bullied when a stranger called Simon (Harris Dickinson) intervenes. It seems an altruistic act, but it isn’t, and Simon now recruits Tyler as a mule.

Conrad Khan is astonishingly good as the unfortunate Tyler in 'County Lines'

Conrad Khan is astonishingly good as the unfortunate Tyler in 'County Lines'



Tyler has no father, and watches sadly while his mother (Ashley Madekwe) tries and fails to cope. Tyler’s more of a parent to his little sister than his mother is, and takes to drug-running partly in order to pay his family’s bills.

The details of his trade are overwhelmingly squalid, and he almost baulks when visiting a nightmarish drug den in the fens. But Tyler is hardening, and seems more like his mentor Simon by the day. Unrelenting in its social realism, Henry Blake’s drama avoids judgement and draws admirably complex characters, and young Conrad Khan is astonishingly good as the unfortunate Tyler.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​