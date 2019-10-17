Maleficent: Mistress of Evil review - Not even Angelina Jolie can save this CGI-laden misfire

In the 2014 film Maleficent, she and Disney gave the classic children’s story Sleeping Beauty a radical makeover. Originally a southern European fairytale, Sleeping Beauty got the full Disney treatment in a beautifully animated 1959 film in which an evil sorceress called Maleficent cast a spell on a beautiful princess that would only be broken by the kiss of a true love.

But in Maleficent, screenwriter Linda Wolverton wondered why the sorceress was so very, very angry. Turns out she’d been spurned in love and betrayed by a duplicitous prince called Stefan, who cut off her wings and tried to destroy her kingdom. That would be the fairy kingdom, a densely wooded moor teeming with sprites that abuts Stefan’s medieval castle. When he became King, Stefan had a daughter, Aurora, whom Maleficent put a curse on in revenge. But when she ended up caring for Aurora, Maleficent’s love for the girl made her change her mind.

As Maleficent: Mistress of Evil opens, we find Aurora all a twitter as she prepares to accept the marriage proposal of her beau, Prince Phillip (Harris Dickenson). She hopes this will finally unite the fairy and human kingdoms, but Maleficent (Ms. Jolie) is not impressed when she hears the news, and comes thundering down from the heights to admonish her adopted daughter.

Maleficent’s distrust of humans runs deep, but she loves Aurora, and Aurora loves Phillip, so she agrees to give her blessing. In this film’s funniest scene, Maleficent reluctantly consents to meet Phillip’s parents, Queen Ingrith (Michelle Pfeiffer) and King John (Robert Lindsay) at a banquet, gritting her teeth and storming grandly into the human kingdom to sip soup and make small talk.

In preparation, she even asks her faithful sidekick Diaval (Sam Riley) to teach her how to smile in a non-threatening way, but all for naught, because when she gets to the castle Maleficent is quickly enraged by Queen Ingrith’s passive aggressive jibes, and is wrongly blamed when King John collapses into a coma, the apparent victim of a magic spell. As Maleficent departs in high dudgeon, she is hit by an iron bullet fired from the castle turrets, and plunges wounded into the freezing river.

She’s about to find she’s not the only one of her kind, and meanwhile Aurora is left dazed and confused, torn between her devotion to Maleficent and her stepmother’s apparent outburst. All is not as it seems, however, and an epic battle is brewing.

Angelina Jolie’s attachment to the original project was inspired by a childhood love of the original Disney character Maleficent: she liked the cut of the evil fairy’s jib, and might have been born to play her. And while the first film had its shortcomings, Ms. Jolie was not among them: helped by brilliant costume designs, make-up and prosthetics, she was wonderfully convincing as the wronged fairy queen, bringing humour, poise and menace to a physically demanding role.

She’s the best thing about this one too, particularly early on, when the social niceties of a human dinner party allow her to display her underused comic timing.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is nice and tight early on, charged with wit and bits of CGI business, but loses its way somewhat once Maleficent gets injured and sidelined from the main narrative.

This is a mistake from which the film struggles to recover, and a comparatively Jolie-free zone leaves the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer working hard to plug the gap. Elle Fanning’s Aurora is deadly dull, almost sickly sweet, a side story involving Maleficent’s lost tribe is rather stodgy, and Mistress of Evil only recovers its poise when the dark fairy returns in high dudgeon to wreak her revenge. The CGI’s good, but there’s way too much of it, so much in fact that every character save Ms. Jolie’s gets drowned in special effects.

(PG, 119mins)

Irish Independent