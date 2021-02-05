Malcolm & Marie review: John David Washington and Zendaya dazzle as one of the great bickering couples of the silver screen

Malcolm & Marie ****

(Netflix, 106mins)

While most of the movie industry has juddered to a halt during Covid, some film-makers and actors have tried to respond imaginatively to the crisis.

The American horror film Songbird was made under social distancing rules and imagined a grim future in which coronavirus has mutated out of control and its victims are herded into quarantined camps. It’s all ahead of us.

More benignly, David Tennant and Michael Sheen played histrionic versions of themselves tetchily rehearsing a play during lockdown in the BBC comedy Staged.

Malcolm & Marie has had a similar trajectory, but feels more organic, less forced.

Its star, Zendaya, and director, Sam Levinson, were working together on the HBO drama Euphoria when the pandemic struck, shutting production down.

They talked about making a feature film together about a disintegrating relationship. Then Levinson remembered the dread moment he forgot to thank his wife at an awards ceremony. A similar omission is the dramatic engine of Malcolm & Marie.

The lights of a car approach a plush Malibu bungalow at night. Out of it step Marie (Zendaya) and Malcolm (John David Washington).

He’s an up-and-coming director, and they’ve just attended the premiere of his eagerly anticipated new film, which tells the story of a young black woman’s attempts to kick a drug habit.

It was well received and Malcolm is cock of the walk, bragging and dancing his way around the living room. Marie seems less euphoric.

When Malcolm met her she too was trying to kick an addiction. She’s convinced he based the film on her, but during his speech at the premiere, he didn’t mention her once.

What’s wrong, he keeps asking her, knowing full well, and eventually she lets him have it. So begins a long night of accusation and recrimination, as the couple present wildly different assessments of their relationship as fact.

Tensions mount in the kitchen

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Tensions mount in the kitchen

Through the skill of Zendaya and Washington, and the high-wire verbosity of Levinson’s screenplay, Malcolm and Marie emerge as one of the great bickering couples of cinema: one thinks of Burton and Taylor in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, though without perhaps those tragic depths.

For Malcolm and Marie’s battles seem petty rather than grand, especially when he starts waffling on about art and cinema.

In the film’s funniest scene, he furiously reads aloud an early review of his movie by a “f***ing bobblehead who shouldn’t be writing for the LA Times”.

Malcolm rants and raves about how if a black person directs a film everyone automatically assumes it’s about race. He rails against the banal generalities of film theory, and the reductive critical desire to endlessly categorise.

Marie seems highly amused by all this, and points out that the review was actually a good one, which called Malcolm’s film “a genuine masterwork”, but the great auteur is unconvinced.

If Malcolm’s ego is the monster in the corner, Marie’s chippiness is a great aggravating factor. She resents the fact that she relied heavily on Malcolm while kicking her drug habit, and now wonders aloud whether “the only reason you stuck by me is because it was a story — it was a film”.

Malcolm & Marie is a rigorous examination of the stress life at constant close quarters can place on relationships

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Malcolm & Marie is a rigorous examination of the stress life at constant close quarters can place on relationships

At least Marie is actually from the wrong side of the tracks: Malcolm only pretends to be, and masks his black middle-class guilt by railing against the “super-white” antics of movie critics. And his insistence that his films are not about race grows shriller and shriller as the evening wears thin.

Former American football star Washington, who impressed in Spike Lee’s BlackKklansman, is splendidly believable as the arrogant, strutting Malcolm, and Zendaya delivers a masterclass in screen emoting: she says most when saying nothing.

Malcolm & Marie is a telling, sweeping character study: it is also a film for our times, a rigorous examination of the stress life at constant close quarters can place on relationships.

Such a pleasure, too, to watch a crisply photographed black and white film.

Persian Lessons ***

(IFI@home, 127mins)

Vadim Perelman’s Holocaust drama Persian Lessons claims to be inspired by a true story, but feels far-fetched; still, when it comes to the absurdist horror of the death camps, you never know.

Belgian Jew Gilles (Nahuel Pérez Biscayart) is on the run from the Nazi onslaught when he’s apprehended and lined up to be shot. In a panic, he claims he’s not Jewish but Persian, waving as evidence a book of that far-off country’s fairy tales.

Nahuel Pérez Biscayart in Persian Lessons

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nahuel Pérez Biscayart in Persian Lessons

When Gilles is transported to a concentration camp, by a huge stroke of luck the commandant (Lars Eidinger) is a former chef who dreams of moving to Tehran after the war and opening a German-themed restaurant.

Not so sure about that business idea, but meanwhile he orders Gilles to start teaching him Farsi. Gilles hasn’t a word, so begins making up a fake Persian vocabulary, but it soon becomes clear that the problem will not be inventing the words, but remembering them.

Persian Lessons is extremely well acted, but the film lacks gravitas, and reminded me uncomfortably of Roberto Benigni’s glib and saccharine 1997 film Life is Beautiful. Primo Levi this ain’t.

Penguin Bloom ***

(Netflix, 95mins)

Your average magpie gets a bad press, forever hounded out of gardens, shunned as an omen of ill luck, but in Penguin Bloom he’s given a fair hearing at least.

Based on a true story, Glendyn Ivin’s drama stars Naomi Watts as Sam Bloom, a vibrant, outdoorsy Aussie mother-of-three whose life changes when she breaks her back on a Thai holiday.

This all but cripples Sam, and leaves her in quiet despair until a chance encounter with a wounded bird teaches her to count her blessings.

It’s her kids who bring home an abandoned magpie chick. They christen it Penguin, and in focusing her efforts on healing the bird, Sam begins to heal herself.

Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom

Rachel House is a breath of fresh air as Gaye, a no-nonsense instructor who teaches Sam how to kayak. The real Sam would become a champion para-canoeist and adaptive surfer, but Penguin Bloom prefers to concentrate on the melodrama, never missing a chance to cheaply pull at the heartstrings.

It works, though, and Watts’s fine performance is frequently upstaged by her avian co-stars. The best supporting magpie award at this year’s Oscars is all but sewn up.