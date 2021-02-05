| 5.4°C Dublin

Malcolm & Marie review: John David Washington and Zendaya dazzle as one of the great bickering couples of the silver screen

Also reviewed this week: Persian Lessons and Penguin Bloom

Recriminations: Zendaya and John David Washington as a bickering couple in Malcolm &amp; Marie. Photo courtesy of Netflix Expand

Paul Whitington

Malcolm & Marie ****

(Netflix, 106mins)

While most of the movie industry has juddered to a halt during Covid, some film-makers and actors have tried to respond imaginatively to the crisis.

