Maggie Moore(s) review: Jon Hamm and Tina Fey fail to save this bland comedy noir

Sky Cinema; Cert TBC

Mad Men alumni John Slattery and Jon Hamm – the erstwhile Roger Sterling Jr and Don Draper, respectively – reunite for this fine but forgettable dash of 1990s-esque, Coens-lite comedy noir.

Slattery competently directs a script by Paul Bernbaum. It tells of a double homicide in a New Mexico desert town. That both victims were named Maggie Moore has police chief Jordan Sanders (Hamm) and his sardonic deputy (Nick Mohammed) perplexed.

During the investigation, Sanders becomes close to a local curtain-twitcher (Tiny Fey), who witnessed some strange behaviour from the home of the first Maggie prior to her murder.

It probably has something to do with the victim’s husband (Micah Stock), who we see using the sandwich franchise he runs as a front for dodgy backroom dealing.

After Maggie threatens to go to the cops, he hires a contract killer (Happy Anderson) who bumps her off, and puts a hit on another local Maggie Moore to throw the law off his scent.

It trots along with little in the way of great intrigue, laughs or surprises, only to abruptly change tone in the final throes. Hamm and Fey have chemistry, but not quite enough to elevate things.

Three stars