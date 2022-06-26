| 11.4°C Dublin

Long live the King in Luhrmann’s bedazzling Elvis tribute

Austin Butler's portrayal of the King is fantastic in 'Elvis' Expand
Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker in 'Elvis' Expand
'Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest' is a big winner in the charm stakes Expand

Hilary White

Elvis Four stars Now showing; Cert 12A

God, Gatsby, Gandhi. There are certain roles that carry with them an almost unbearable weight of ubiquity that threatens to smother the fine work of the actor portraying them.

